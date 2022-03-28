Timothée Chalamet’s chest-bearing Oscars 2022 suit set a new black tie standard

For Hollywood, where last night the world’s most stylish wasspi-nymph, enviably-haired Timothée Chalamet wore a stunning Louis Vuitton suit with razor-sharp legs to the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater.

A sequin-encrusted piece of the late Virgil Abloh’s fine work for the LVMH super brand, the suit looked a bit like Bowie (him, or one of the pros) strictly) may have worn for his turn as Jareth the Goblin King in 1986 Maze And it perfectly accentuated the actor’s charred frame—who wasn’t up for any awards—from the exaggerated angle of the shoulders, to the lacy-overlay of the fabric, and the ’80s style of the perfectly cropped jacket. Cropped Hem.

Which is all smart and sweet, but the truth is that Chalamet was wearing that jacket…