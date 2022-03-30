Tiny Gillis enters British Open quarterfinals squash

Tinne Gillis is ranked 24th in the world, Chinappa 14th. But Belgium won in 3 sets, 12-10, 11-8, 11-8. Tyne Gillis also missed a set in the first and second rounds.

On Friday, the 24-year-old Gillis will face either Egypt’s Haniya El Mamami (PSA-3/2nd seed) or England’s Georgina Kennedy (PSA-11) for a place in the semi-finals.

Sister Nele, 2 years older than Tyne and 13th in the world, was free in the first round. She defeated Malaysian Rachel Arnold (PSA-31) 3-0 (11-2, 11-4, 11-2) in the second round. She will face Noor El of Egypt in the 1/8th final tomorrow.