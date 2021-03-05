‘Tiny House Nation’: Steps Inside These Delightful Small Houses – TMT Daily

Small houses were originally considered a cost-friendly housing option, which also claimed to be environmentally friendly. However, it is fair to say that the movement stalled slightly. Now, small houses can now easily cost as much as a full-size house – Oops.

That said, every few months we definitely find ourselves scouring the internet for interesting little house ideas and dreaming about buying cool pre-fabs.

Today is just one of those days and we are looking at some houses Tiny house nation – A TV show dedicated to the casual housing movement. Here are some of our favorite houses Tiny house nation.

Modern Bohemia (4 × 02)

This two-story little house is full of life – somewhat literally – with all kinds of beautiful plants, and while the vases are mostly for show, the fresh herb plant has a swoop in the wall. It is a beautiful decoration, but will please any eater who wants to do something Fresh cooking.

Also, the small house does not have one, but two Lofts for one bedroom and another for office-y study. Sadly, no screen time has been studied in this video, but you can see it in the background of the couple shots.

We are also super impressed with how big the couch is. Small houses are not there for entertainment, but you can definitely keep one or two guests in this living space.

No wasted place (1 × 04)

this Cute and comfortable Season 1 ranked Tiny house nation Full of clever use of space. The owners actually maximized storage by creating false bookcases, placing cabinets in empty wall space, and even building one. Guest room The host affectionately calls the “crow’s nest”.

We must admit that we are not quite sure how the crow’s nest should go, but with all the peeled storage space in this house we can infer that a removable ladder is hidden somewhere.

We are also liking the vault ceiling as it prevents the space from feeling cramped like many other small houses.

Fire Lookout (1 × 05)

This is a great example of how environmentally friendly small houses can be. It is a completely off-the-grid home. It is heated by a wood fire, and electricity is powered by solar energy.

Honestly, we had a hard time calling it small house, Because it’s so incredibly huge, but Tiny house nation It is 392 square feet and Tiny house nation Anything under 500 square feet will be a facility.

The two-story abode has a 360-degree balcony made of unclaimed wood, the second-floor terrace has a spectacular skylight, and can easily sleep four people.

Gothic Mini-Palace (2 × 011)

This house is absolutely gorgeous. Gothic styling is usually what people think of creepy haunted houses, but the place is brand new and too small to fit any ghost. It has all the perks of beauty without any worry of achieving a phobia.

The outside of the house is stunning, with a stone exterior, and a front door that makes Morticia Adams Proud. The inside is filled with deep rich brown color and what really surprised us was a traditional staircase. We question whether it would be worth taking up so much space on the ladder, but it is definitely the focal point of the house.

The kitchen is stunning and has two bedrooms, with the expectation that three people will be living in it.

Jack’s house (4 × 09)

host of Tiny house nation, Jack invites his friends and camera crew to check out his small house. We thought we had a hard time when the fire looked for a small house this one Seems massive and we can’t help but notice that they don’t easily refer to square footage.

Ok enough harping, this The house is gorgeous. We like the window-filled garage door, which is a staple of small houses, as well as the almost steampunk nature of pots and pans full of personality.

The deck area is perfect for anyone who loves to entertain, and well – the only thing we’re not feeling is a shower. It looks dated and serious in the video, but hey – more than the living room with the secret computer chest makes up for it.

