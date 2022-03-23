LATEST

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Gearbox looks back on its fantastic take on the Looter-Shooter RPG

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Gearbox looks back on its fantastic take on the Looter-Shooter RPG

The release of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the spin-off of the Borderlands saga developed by Gearbox Software studios, is near. A few days before being able to explore the wacky universe imagined by Tina, Creative Director Matt Cox returned to the fantastic vision and philosophy of this Looter-Shooter.

Summary

  • What is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?
  • Wonderlands vs Borderlands
  • A tabletop role-playing video game
  • Tiny Tina, the game master

What is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is an Action-RPG, and more specifically a first-person Looter-Shooter. Gearbox’s game takes place in a world of Heroic-Fantasy and borrows certain concepts and/or mechanics from tabletop role-playing games. For Matt Cox (Creative Director), this Borderlands spin-off is the result of an encounter:

Can you define Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands in a few words?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is where guns and swords meet. It’s a fantastic looter-shooter that takes place inside the head of a completely goofy 13-year-old kid. – Matt Cox (Creative Director)

Wonderlands vs Borderlands

One question in particular has been burning fans’ lips since the announcement of a fantasy spin-off. Is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands just a Borderlands 3 update? We let the main interested parties answer this thorny question.

What are the main differences between Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and the Borderlands series?

There are a lot of them. We had never created a character editor in our previous games. In Borderlands, you have four specific types of hunters. You can’t really customize them. In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, this is possible from the start. You can choose your class. You can choose your appearance and customize your armor. You can completely change the look of your face. You can choose a short story called “The Twist of Faith” and get Hero Points. These points are different from your skill points. They allow you to improve your strength, your dexterity, your intelligence… all the typical attributes of a Dungeons & Dragons style game.

Then, what makes it possible to link our maps and our levels is this Overworld in the third person where you walk around and where you have to take up challenges and complete quests. You see a third person there, a chibi representation of your character. – Matt Cox (Creative Director)

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Gearbox looks back on its fantastic take on the Looter-Shooter RPG

A tabletop role-playing video game

In the shadow of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands hides a historical license of Heroic-Fantasy and fantasy in general… Dungeons & Dragons. This filiation can be seen in many aspects of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. However, the reasons that prompted Gearbox Software to make this spin-off go beyond the studios’ passion for tabletop role-playing games.

Why did you choose to do a spin-off based on a tabletop role-playing game?

We loved developing The Assault on Dragon’s Keep DLC for Borderlands 2. There was such an urge within Gearbox to make a fantasy game. Borderlands is a sci-fi game. It’s kind of a sci-fi western. However, a lot of people in the studios like tabletop role-playing games and Heroic-Fantasy. Doing a DLC didn’t allow us to explore everything we wanted to explore. It was therefore logical to take this fantastic framework, the principle of the Looter-Shooter and to develop something completely independent. – Matt Cox (Creative Director)

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Gearbox looks back on its fantastic take on the Looter-Shooter RPG

Tiny Tina, the game master

This will not have escaped anyone. The eccentric and crazy Tiny Tina is central to the experience imagined by Gearbox Software. This character, who appeared for the first time in Borderlands 2, marked an entire generation of fans to the point of becoming the game master of this fantastic spin-off that is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Why is Tiny Tina the main character in this spin-off?

People loved Tiny Tina. He’s a fan-favorite character and his chaotic style went really well with our design. We don’t limit ourselves to realism or anything specific. We are in a fantasy world, but we are also in the chaotic mind of Tiny Tina. Sometimes things don’t have to be completely sane, and we can do whatever we want. – Matt Cox (Creative Director)

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Gearbox looks back on its fantastic take on the Looter-Shooter RPG

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands sort le 25 mars 2022 sur PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One et Xbox Series X/S.

Silent_Jay, Jeuxvideo.com

