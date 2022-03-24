Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands review – Borderlands gets a magic makeover

Tiny Tina Wonderlands – both for its advantages and its disadvantages – is a Borderlands game in shiny new packaging. The concept was promising, but all that was given GearBox Had to work with, it didn’t really deliver.

I have to admit that in the lead-up to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, I really didn’t feel like it. The introduction of dragons and magic certainly caught my interest, but I was still riding last month’s Ring of Elden. Frankly, a part of me (a shame) thought I’d have so much fun being Elden Lord, that no game would ever be the same again.

Well, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands got me out of that, thankfully. It reminded me how incredibly different two games can be while sharing the same elements at their core: kill enemies, …