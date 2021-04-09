Tips for life more gentle – firstpostofindia

1. Find an Android phone. To find your phone at home, copy and paste www.google.com/android/find into the address bar of your web browser. The system will call your phone in 5 minutes even when the phone is on silent mode.



2. Clean windows. To see which sides of windows are not clean, wipe the interior of the house horizontally and vertically on the outside.

3. Make it easier for guests to find your home. Take a picture of your home and send it to your guests with directions to your home, which will make finding your home a lot easier.

4. Replace the keyboard without any extra pieces. Before removing the keyboard for cleaning, you should take a photo to make it easier to reattach.

5. Eliminate garlic smell. You can get rid of the garlic smell from your hands with this good tip : rub your hands on stainless steel surfaces.



6. Take the sauce out of the bottle easily. To make the sauce come out quickly, dip a straw into the bottle.

7. Watch the video on your computer just like on TV. For YouTube to default to full-screen video mode with HD quality (if any), copy and paste this information into the address bar: www.youtube.com/leanback.

8. Eliminate stains on the shirt. You can get rid of stains on clothes by mixing equal amounts of dish soap and hydric dioxide. Then apply this mixture to the stain and it should melt quickly.

9. Memorize and narrate. If you read or hear something for which you must memorize, chew gum with a specific flavor. When you have to recall this information with precision, chew gum with the same scent, you will recall everything easily.

10. Heat up food quickly. Any food takes some time to heat up in the oven because of the waves if you take the food to the edge of the plate.

11. Nice nail polish. If you want smooth, thin, ripple-free nail polish and let it dry quickly, place the nail polish bottle in the refrigerator for 15-20 minutes before applying.



11. Wearing high heels all day long but comfortable. To feel comfortable wearing high heels all day, hold your 2nd and 3rd fingers together by applying a bandage.

12. Eliminate the sound of a dripping tap. In order not to be annoyed by the sound of dripping water, tie a string to it and the water runs through the string. This will reduce your impatience while you wait for the plumber’s arrival.

13. Take beautiful pictures in the zoo. Before entering the zoo, you should wear the same clothes as the zoo staff. This will make it easier to come back when you see your animals in the zoo.