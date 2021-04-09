ENTERTAINMENT

Tips for life more gentle – firstpostofindia

Avatar
By
Posted on
Tips for life more gentle
Tips for life more gentle

1. Find an Android phone. To find your phone at home, copy and paste www.google.com/android/find into the address bar of your web browser. The system will call your phone in 5 minutes even when the phone is on silent mode.

Tips for life more gentle


2. Clean windows. To see which sides of windows are not clean, wipe the interior of the house horizontally and vertically on the outside.

3. Make it easier for guests to find your home. Take a picture of your home and send it to your guests with directions to your home, which will make finding your home a lot easier.

4. Replace the keyboard without any extra pieces. Before removing the keyboard for cleaning, you should take a photo to make it easier to reattach.

5. Eliminate garlic smell. You can get rid of the garlic smell from your hands with this good tip : rub your hands on stainless steel surfaces.

Tips for life more gentle


6. Take the sauce out of the bottle easily. To make the sauce come out quickly, dip a straw into the bottle.

7. Watch the video on your computer just like on TV. For YouTube to default to full-screen video mode with HD quality (if any), copy and paste this information into the address bar: www.youtube.com/leanback.

8. Eliminate stains on the shirt. You can get rid of stains on clothes by mixing equal amounts of dish soap and hydric dioxide. Then apply this mixture to the stain and it should melt quickly.

9. Memorize and narrate. If you read or hear something for which you must memorize, chew gum with a specific flavor. When you have to recall this information with precision, chew gum with the same scent, you will recall everything easily.

10. Heat up food quickly. Any food takes some time to heat up in the oven because of the waves if you take the food to the edge of the plate.

11. Nice nail polish. If you want smooth, thin, ripple-free nail polish and let it dry quickly, place the nail polish bottle in the refrigerator for 15-20 minutes before applying.

Tips for life more gentle


11. Wearing high heels all day long but comfortable. To feel comfortable wearing high heels all day, hold your 2nd and 3rd fingers together by applying a bandage.

12. Eliminate the sound of a dripping tap. In order not to be annoyed by the sound of dripping water, tie a string to it and the water runs through the string. This will reduce your impatience while you wait for the plumber’s arrival.

13. Take beautiful pictures in the zoo. Before entering the zoo, you should wear the same clothes as the zoo staff. This will make it easier to come back when you see your animals in the zoo.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
817
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
815
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
788
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
764
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
758
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
750
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
707
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
697
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
644
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
643
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top