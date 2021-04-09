Tips for treating minor illnesses for children under 5 years old – firstpostofindia

ENTERTAINMENT

Tips for treating minor illnesses for children under 5 years old
The child’s immune system is not yet complete, so they often suffer from minor diseases, especially during seasonal weather. Mothers should pocket these 10 tips to prevent and treat children quickly.

Helps children not to have a fever when teething

When the first tooth pops up most children will have a fever. According to folk experience, when the baby is 3 months and 10 days old, the mother crushed chives leaves, squeezed the juice, and rubbed it on the baby’s gums, so the child will not have a fever when the first tooth comes out and the next time.

Teething pain relief

Before teeth erupt, children will have a fever, after the tooth pops up, children will have to face pain in the newly emerging teeth. The thing to do is that the mother puts the stainless steel spoon in the refrigerator for a few minutes and then presses it against the sore tooth of the child, a little cold will help the baby reduce pain and feel more comfortable.

Children have a seizure because of a high fever

A high fever can cause convulsions, a baby’s tongue is very dangerous. Mom should use a clean, soft towel and put it in the child’s mouth, then immediately send the child to the hospital.

Eyes are often flustered

Infants’ eyes are often flustered, in addition to daily use of saline to wash their eyes, mothers should combine massage to practice routine for children as follows: massage starts from the inner corner of the eyelids and then move down) down the nose. Should perform massage 5-10 times/day, each massage from 5 – 10 minutes.

The child has a burn

For children with boiling water burns, you need to soothe their burns immediately by soaking the burned area with cold water, then depending on the severity of the child, decide whether to send the child to the hospital or not.

The baby has choking fish bones

You need to use a flashlight to check whether the baby has a severe or mild bone. If it is mild, you can use the following tip: use garlic cloves, or peppercorns close to the child’s nostrils, hearing these scents will immediately sneeze and spit the fish bones out. In severe cases, the baby needs to be hospitalized for the doctor to use a specialized instrument to remove the bone.

Baby has nosebleed

According to folk experience, if a baby has a nosebleed, he must immediately turn his face to the sky. This is an unscientific treatment because it can cause the blood to flow back down the esophagus, causing suffocation. The correct way to handle the mother should let the baby bow and cover the child’s nose, asking the child to breathe through his mouth. If normal nosebleeds after 10 minutes the baby will go away.

Cure constipation for babies

A newborn baby, if it is eating normally and has not gone “heavy” for more than 5 days, is constipated. Mother use a cotton swab soaked with honey diluted with a little water and gently swab the baby’s anus for 3-5 minutes (remember to put all the cotton on the tip of the toothpick, do not dig deep inside) will go “heavy” shortly thereafter.

Treat diarrhea

Using carrots to cook water for children to drink is also effective against diarrhea. Or not, the mother roasting the rice really golden and then cooking water for the child to drink instead of water will also be effective, both compensate for dehydration and have the effect of treating diarrhea.

Treatment of enuresis

Use freshly washed leaves, crushed, add a little water to boil, filter the water for children to drink twice a day, each time 10 minutes apart. In addition to applying the above herbal remedy, mothers should also note that about 1 hour before going to bed, children should not drink water, drink milk and remind them to pee before bed.

