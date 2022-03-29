Tire Sampson’s seat was still locked when ride stopped, investigation into teen’s death suggests

According to an alleged accident report, the seat of the teenager who fell off an amusement park ride was still locked.

Tire Sampson, 14, tragically fell off the 430-foot Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park, which has been dubbed as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower ride.

The gruesome death was captured and posted on social media by various people.

Sampson can be seen falling to the ground from his seat, as shocked eyewitnesses rushed to call emergency services.

The teenager died in this ride. credit: Fox 35

But now, according to an accident report obtained by CNNIt has been suggested that when Sampson died his seat was actually locked.