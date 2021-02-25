LATEST

Tirunelveli Court Recruitment 2021 Para Legal Volunteer 50 Posts

Posted on

Post Name: Fitter: For the vacant 50 posts of Tirunelveli Court Recruitment 2021 Para Legal Volunteer (PLV).
brief information: Tirunelveli Court Recruitment 2021: Tirunelveli District and Sessions Court has announced the latest recruitment for Tirunelveli Court Recruitment 2021 Para Legal Volunteer (PLV) Vacancy On 50 posts. Those candidates who are interested in Tirunelveli District Court Recruitment 2021 through official website tirunelveli.courtrecruitment.com For District and Sessions Judge Tirunelveli Court Jobs 2021 By 08/03/2021.

Tirunelveli District Court Jobs Notification 2021 – Application Form Para Legal Volunteer 50 Posts

Those candidates are interested in District and Sessions Judge Tirunelveli Vacancy 2021 The following Tirunelveli Court Vacancy 2021 and Tirunelveli Court Para Legal Volunteer Recruitment 2021 can fulfill all the eligibility criteria. Tirunelveli Court recruitment 2021 Notification before Tirunelveli District Court PLV Application Form 2021. The brief information of Tirunelveli District Court Recruitment 2021 is given below. Official Notification of Tirunelveli District Court Jobs 2021. Other details of District and Sessions Judge Tirunelveli Recruitment 2021 Tirunelveli District Court PLV Vacancy 2021 Age Limit, Tirunelveli Court Para Legal Volunteer Vacancy 2021 Educational Qualification, Tirunelveli Court Para Legal Volunteer Jobs 2021 The selection process, application fee and how to apply are given below.

District and Sessions Judge Tirunelveli Recruitment 2021
Tirunelveli Court Para Legal Volunteer Vacancy Notification Details
Eligibility

  • Teacher’s.
  • Retired government employees and senior citizens.
  • MSW Students and Teachers.
  • Anganwadi workers.
  • Doctor / Doctor.
  • Students and law students.
  • Members of non-political, service-oriented NGOs and clubs.
  • Members of the Women’s Neighborhood Group, Maitree Sandhams and other SHGs.
  • Any other person has basic educational qualifications and a service attitude towards the public.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 22/02/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 8/03/2021.
Application fee

  • Candidates will not have to pay any fee.
Salary details

  • Tirunelveli District Court Para Legal Volunteer Salary 500 per day.
Age Range

  • Please go to the official notification given below.
Selection Process
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Offline
  • Postal address: Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, United Court Building, Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli-627002.
  • Job Location: Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu).
Tirunelveli Court Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 50 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
Whatsapp group link 4 Sarkari Result on Facebook 4Sarkari Result Jobs by Email 4 Government Results Mobile App
Click here
Click here
Click here
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
932
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
908
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
834
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
728
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });