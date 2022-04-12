Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus are getting divorced again

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

It has come to our notice that Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus have filed for divorce for the third time. Yes, third. according to this And! newsTish filed divorce papers in Tennessee on April 6. She reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences”, noting that she and Billy Ray have not lived together since February 2020. Neither Tish nor Billy Ray have spoken publicly about this most recent divorce filing.

Let’s take a little walk down the divorce memory lane, shall we? Tish, 54, and Billy Ray, 60, got married in 1993. (They have five children, including Miley and Noah Cyrus, and Billy Ray has a son…