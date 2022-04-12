Tish Cyrus files for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus’ wife, Tish, has filed for divorce, according to court documents obtained by NBC News.

Tish Cyrus, who has five children with the “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker, including superstar daughter Miley, filed the paperwork in Tennessee last week.

In her filing, Tish cited irreconcilable differences as the basis for the divorce and said that she and Billy Ray had not been together for more than two years.

Billy Ray Cyrus (Left) and Tish Cyrus (Center) at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena with kids Noah (second from left), Brandi (second from right) and Miley on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada participate. (right). DCP. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for

The couple married in 1993 and have moved towards divorce before that.

According to the statement, he had first filed for divorce in 2010…