Tish Cyrus files for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus after 28 years of marriage – National

Tish Cyrus has filed for divorce from her husband, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, after 28 years of marriage.

According to legal records obtained by CNN, he filed last week In Williamson County, Tenn.

The documents say that the grounds for divorce are “irreconcilable differences”.

The filing also states that the couple has not lived together in the past two years.

Read more: Baby One More Time: Britney Spears says she’s pregnant with third child

Tish, 54, and Billy Ray Cyrus, 60, married in 1993 and have five adult children: Trace, Bryson, Brandi, Miley and Noah.

A representative for Cyrus told PEOPLE in a joint statement, “It’s 30 years later, with five wonderful kids and the memories of a lifetime, we’ve decided to go our separate ways – Not from sadness, but …