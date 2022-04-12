Tish Cyrus files for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus

She filed last week in Williamson County, Tennessee, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to legal documents obtained Monday by CNN.

The filing said the couple, who married in 1993, have not been together for more than two years.

The pair are parents to five adult children: sons Trace (33) and Bryson (27) and daughters Brandi (34), Miley (29) and Noah (22).

Billy Ray Cyrus, 60, filed for divorce in 2010, and Tish Cyrus, 54, filed in 2013. Both times reconciled.