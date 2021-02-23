TIT vs WAR Fantasy Prediction: Titans vs Warriors Best Fantasy Picks T20 Challenge for South Africa | sport

TIT vs WAR Fantasy Prediction: Titans vs Warriors – 24 February 2021 (Durban). Star bowlers like Chris Morris, Enrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Tabrez Shamsi are on display.

The Titans will take on the Warriors in the league match of the CSA T20 Challenge competition. The Premier T20 competition is finally underway in South Africa.

The Titans have won two of their three matches, while the Warriors have lost all three of their games. Markram, Elgar, and Klassen lead the Titans’ batting order, while Nagidi and Shamsi are their prolific bowlers. The Warriors are struggling in the tournament, and are in dire need of victory.

Pitch report – The batting average at this place is 144 runs in this competition.

Total Games Played: 10; Bats 1scheduled tribe Won: 4; Bats 2N d Won: 4

Match Details:

Time: – 1:30 PM IST, Live on Fancode Stadium: – Kingsmead, Durban

Potential XI for both sides: –

Titans – Henry Davids, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Cibonello Makhania, Henrik Klassen, Chris Morris, Simon Hammer, Jr. Dala, Lizad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tabrez Shamsi.

Warrior’s – Gihan Cloete, Marco Marais, Lesiba Noguepe, John John Smuts, Cintemba Kashile, Ayabulela Gakman, Vihan Lube, Marco Janssen, Enrich Narje, Mitivekhaya Nabe, Lizzo Makosi.

Squad must have 5 players

L Ngidi, T Shamsi, C Morris, A Nortje, and H Klaasen

TIT vs WAR team wicket-keeper

H Classen (value 9.5) and S Qeshil (price 8.5) Will be the wicketkeeper of our team. Klassen has scored 63 runs in the tournament at an average of 31.50, while Kashile has scored 93 runs at an average of 46.50.

TIT Vs Var Team Batsmen

D Elgar (value 9.5) and H Davids (price 8.5) The Titans will have our batsmen. Elgar has scored 78 runs at an average of 26.00 in the tournament, while Davids is a veteran of over 3800 T20 runs. Both of them are top-order batsmen.

M Marais (Price 9.5) Warriors will be our batsmen. Marais has scored 1462 T20 runs at an average of 33.22, while his strike-rate is 142.35. He is an aggressive opener.

TIT vs WAR Team all-rounders

C. Morris (Price 10) and L. Williams (Price 8.5) We will have all-rounders from the Titans. Morris has taken three wickets in the tournament with an economy of 3.96, while he has scored 30 runs with the bat. Williams has taken five wickets in the tournament, while his economy has been 6.85. Both of these are in fine form.

A Gakamane (Price 8.5) We will have an all-rounder from the Warriors. Gakman has taken five wickets in three matches in this competition, while his economy has been 7.11.

TIT Vs Var Team Bowlers

L Ngidi (Price 9) and T Shamsi (Price 9) The Titans will have our bowlers. Nagdi has taken six wickets in the tournament, while Shamsi has taken five wickets. Both of them are genuine wicket taking bowlers.

A Norje (Price 9.5) Warriors will have our bowler. Nortje took 22 wickets in IPL 2020, while he has taken three wickets in this tournament.

Match Prediction: The Titans are the favorites to win the game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Chris Morris and Lungi Engidi

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both Captain Pick + Lungi Engidi and Dean Elgar

