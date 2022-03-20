ENTERTAINMENT

TKSS: Kapil Sharma refuses to give food to Sanjeev Kapoor, this is the reason – kapil sharma refuses to serve special food to famous chef sanjeev kapoor this is the reason tmov

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • Sanjeev Kapoor and Celebrity Chefs on The Kapil Sharma Show
  • Kapil Sharma did not ask Sanjeev Kapoor to eat

Big movie celebrities are often seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. This time in the show, three famous chefs of the world of cooking are coming to the show to temper their talent. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor and Ranveer Brar will be seen in the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil poked fun at the cooking skills of the three chefs, to which he also got answers.

This warning given to chefs

In the show, Kapil Sharma has also given a warning to the three chefs. He says- ‘Today Archana ji is so happy that if she says after the show that come to my house for dinner, then don’t go.’ Questions are bound to arise on this matter of Kapil. Both Archana and Sanjeev themselves ask Kapil the reason for this. So they say- ‘Not only will you have to cook food there, vegetables will also be ordered with your money.’

Hunarbaaz: Parineeti in shock after listening to Karan Johar’s song, Nora got impressed, this happened to Bharti Singh

Kapil jokingly says on Archana’s knowledge about food – ‘I ate Sidhu ji first!’. Archana Puran Singh’s joke about Navjot Singh Sidhu should not be made in any episode, it cannot happen. This time too, Kapil did not back down.

Because of this, Kapil did not ask Sanjeev and the guest for food.

Kapil further says- ‘I will not ask you to eat anything, eat natural things that you have to eat, we cannot give you anything by making, we are such a talented people, they will remove our shortcomings, like your cashews are too white. Yes, your almonds are a bit tanned, your raisins are old raisins with wrinkles, we are scared, what to ask.’

After Bigg Boss, Jay Bhanushali will become a prisoner of Kangana Ranaut, will she be able to make a difference in lock up?

Kapil’s funny joke on coriander

Kapil is very happy to see Sanjeev Kapoor. They say – We have grown up in small towns, we did not know that we wear so many beautiful clothes and hats while cooking. For the first time I think it is the food doctor who cures sick vegetables. The respect he has given to coriander, he does not cut coriander with his hands but with scissors. At that time, Dhaniya feels that he is sitting in a five star salon for a haircut.

