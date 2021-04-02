TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé’: Relive the reality show’s most shocking moments – Film Daily

TLC’s 90 Day Fiance is one of the most popular reality TV shows for a reason. The premise of the show alone is enough to get just about anyone totally hooked.

Imagine being in a long-distance relationship with someone who lives in a different country, then having to decide if they are the right person to marry after spending just three months together. It’s an easy decision to make for some, but an extremely difficult decision for most others.

Nicole’s mom & friends hated Alejandro

Nicole brought Alejandro around her closest loved ones in order to introduce him to everyone and she went into the situation with high hopes. She wanted things to work out in her favor and for everyone to accept him the way she accepted him. Unfortunately, things did pan out that way in the slightest. Her friends started asking a long list of questions trying to figure out Alejandro’s intentions.

Nicole’s friends even criticized his fashion sense. Nothing was worse than when Nicole’s mother found out he was still married to another woman back home. Nicole’s mother swung at him because she was infuriated.

Divorce between Sumit & Jenny

Jenny was fully blindsided by the news Sumit was married to someone else. He revealed the information during an episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, and he had a very different reaction in mind.

Instead of immediately kicking Sumit to the curb like everyone thought she would, Jenny told him she would wait on the sidelines until his divorce was finalized. She had no idea divorces in Indiana can take four years or more to process.

Darcey called Stacey “Miss Piggy”

As hilarious as it might have been, it was also pretty shocking to hear Darcey call Stacey “Miss Piggy” in an episode of their TLC’s 90 Day Fiance spinoff. It all went down after Stacey insisted on wearing a wedding gown that was on the puffier side on her big day. Darcey wasn’t a big fan of the idea since Stacey is quite petite and pretty curvaceous. She ended up calling her twin sister the rudely funny nickname.

Angenette finally learned about alcohol

The first time anyone tries alcohol, it can be a crazy experience. Drinking can change the way one feels and alter the way one perceives the world. When Angenette got her hands on liquor for the first time during an episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, she fell in love with the feeling. Unfortunately, she ended up partying so hard she wasn’t paying attention to her phone. Royal ended up showing up at the bar to take her home.

Big Ed gave Rose a toothbrush

The relationship between Big Ed & Rose was awkward enough for obvious reasons, but it got even more awkward when he handed her a toothbrush & mouthwash. He wasn’t pleased with the smell of her breath. What made this TLC’s 90 Day Fiance scene so hilarious is the facial expression she made back at him, based on his comments.

Charlie’s drunken antics

Elizabeth & Andei’s wedding was supposed to be a classy affair focused on their loving union while they enjoyed being surrounded by their closest friends & family members. Instead, the focus was on Charlie, Elizabeth’s brother. He drank one too many alcoholic beverages and started to make quite the fool of himself.

Charlie took hold of the microphone and started rambling on in another language. He was slurring over his words. One of the main points he tried to make was that he didn’t like the idea of Elizabeth and her new husband Andei using his father for financial gain. Embarrassing.