TMC leader Riju Dutta filed FIR against Kangana Ranaut, know what is the matter!

Mumbai. Kangana Ranaut is one of the Bollywood actresses who are in the news for her films as well as for her outspoken statements. Kangana Ranaut, who always speaks fearlessly, gets caught in controversies due to her statements many times. Friends, Kangana Ranaut is once again in the headlines. For your information, tell us that an FIR has been lodged against Kangana Ranaut in Ultadanga, West Bengal. Kanganapar has been accused of instigating riots in West Bengal. In the FIR lodged by TMC leader Riju Dutta, it has been written that Kangana has tried to create hate atmosphere in West Bengal.

Giving a link to his official Instagram account in the complaint given by friends Riju to the police, he has written that Kangana posted a lot of offensive posts from her verified Instagram account which she showed in her story section. Rijiju Kangana tried to spoil the image of West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee and made serious allegations against her. Friends, let us know that the Twitter handle of Kangana Ranaut was recently suspended in this connection. One after another, she used to make inflammatory tweets for a long time, after which Twitter suspended her account forever. After suspending the Twitter handle, Kangana is now using the Indian microblogging platform Ku.

Friends, for your information, tell us that FIR was lodged against Kangana Ranaut, along with this, Riju has also submitted those photographs and screenshots to the police station which Kangana posted from her social media account. It is known that during the Bengal elections, Kangana was openly supporting the BJP and wrote a lot of objection against Mamata Banerjee.

