TN E Pass Registration: Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Pass Apply Online

Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Pass Implemented | Tn e pass online registration | Tamil Nadu E Pass Application Form | Tn e registration

In this article, today we will share with you all the important aspects Tamil Nadu E Pass. We will also share with you all the important specifications of the Tamil Nadu curfew pass which is available for all the houses in the state of Tamil Nadu. In this article, we will share with you step by step the procedure you want to apply for Tamil Nadu COVID-19. In this article, we will also share with you all the eligibility criteria important for EPAS.

Tn e registration online

Like many individual states, the Tamil Nadu government is also offering e-passes to its residents, but it will be given only to those individuals who are involved in fundamental obligations and cannot suspend their work. If you are among those who have a place with this kind of classification then you can apply for it TN COVID-19 APAS. The e-pass will be given by the power officials of the Tamil Nadu government after the confirmation process is over.

E-pass compulsory in Tamil Nadu

According to the new travel guidelines which were done by the Government of Tamil Nadu on 4 March 2021 due to increase in fresh cases of COVID-19 E-pass compulsory To travel anywhere in India. Now if you are planning to travel to the state of Tamil Nadu then you have to register for TNE Pass online. Recently, there has been a lot of increase in the new Kovid-19 case, so the state government has taken this decision.

Tamil Nadu Inter District E Pass

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy announced last week that now the e-pass will release individuals for inter-district travel within 24 hours. Nevertheless the government is issuing passes for marriage, medical emergency, death of close relative, government. Tender bid, ongoing government. Work or if stranded. But now the pass will be issued to individuals who want to return home and are stuck in other districts of the state. E Pass is mandatory for traveling by private vehicles.

Lockdown Corona Curfew Pass

Tamil Nadu COVID-19 E Pass Details

Name

Tamil Nadu COVID-19E Pass Launched by Government of Tamil Nadu The beneficiaries

Essential residents an objective

Providing no barrier to transfer to the state official website https://eregister.tnega.org/

Qualified candidate

Only the following candidates are eligible to apply for Tamil Nadu COVID-19 APAS: –

Official duty

police

Fire lightning

Water department

Health worker

Bank employees

Intermediary department

The patients

Death case

medical services

Missed activities

Agriculture

Animal husbandry

Fisheries

Movement, Loading / Unloading Goods

MSMEs Off Greater Chennai Police Border

tree planting

Supply of essential commodities

Announcement of TN Epass

The following announcements should be made by the beneficiaries who are applying for APAS: –

The major declaration is that the data you have given in the application structure is consistent with your insights and in the event that the checks are found to be false or speak dishonestly, a valid step will be taken against the candidate at that time.

The later one is that not all candidates are lucky enough to get an e-pass, some applications can be rejected without any notification, so you have to agree with it and you cannot resist it.

The final confirmation is that the person who received the e-pass needs to be isolated from home for 14 days, when he / she finishes the tour and returns to their area.

Tn instant e pass registration

To apply for inter-district immediate approval, you must pass. official website

Enter the mobile number on the open page and the captcha code appears on the screen

Hit sent OTP option and you will receive SMS with OTP code

Enter the code on the screen and provide all the information asked on the screen

Submit application after previewing information

You will get approval message within 24 hours of application

Tamil Nadu COVID-19 E Pass Online Registration

To apply for COVID APRAS, you have to follow the simple procedure given below: –