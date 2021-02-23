TN Mental Health Professionals Registration Application Form 2021 at tnhealth.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu State Mental Health Authority is inviting Application form for TN mental health professional registration at tnhealth.tn.gov.in. Tamil Nadu The State Mental Health Authority will maintain the register of mental health professionals such as practice Clinical psychologist, mental health nurse and psychiatric social worker. In this article, we will describe the process of downloading TN mental health professional registration / application form.

The registration process of mental health professionals is in accordance with the provisions contained in Section 55 (d) of the Mental Health Services Act, 2017 and as decided in the first annual meeting of the Authority held on 18.07.2019. The eligibility criteria to apply for filling the TN Mental Health Professionals Registration Form is given in this post.

The proposed register will be maintained by the state authority and will be in digital form. This will include the names, professional qualifications and contact details of mental health professionals. The list will be available with the authority

The website will be updated more every month.

Application for TN Mental Health Professional Registration 2021

The entire process of downloading the application form in PDF format for TN Mental Health Professional Registration is as follows: –

Phase 1: First of all visit the official website of the Department of Health and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu https://tnhealth.tn.gov.in/

stage 2: On the homepage, click on “Read moreUnder “tab”Notifications“Section or click directly this link

step 3: In new window, go to “August 2020Click on the section and “Mental health related problems are linked with Tamil Nadu state mental health sector.” contact.

step 4: Then a new PDF file which contains Application form for mental health professional registration Will open as below: –

Tamil Nadu Government Schemes 2021Popular schemes in Tamil Nadu:RTE Tamil Nadu Admission 2020 Online Application FormAmma Two Wheeler SchemeTNSAND Tamil Nadu online sand booking

Application for TN Mental Health Professional Registration

Step 5: Here applicants can download the application form and enter details like type of mental health professional, name, nationality, date of birth, gender, contact address, telephone number, general qualification, course completion details, certificate etc. TN duly filled in mental health. Professional registration / application form must be submitted along with copies of certificates / documents.

Where to fill in Tamil Nadu mental health professionals registration form

Tamil Nadu Mental Health Professional Registration Form should be sent by post / Speed ​​Post / Chief Executive Officer by Tamil Nadu State Mental Health Authority, Institute of Mental Health Complex, Medavakkam Tank Road, Kilpuk, Chennai-600 0 010. With application fee of Rs. 500 (only five hundred rupees) through a demand draft drawn in favor of the Chief Executive Officer of the Tamil Nadu State Mental Health Authority, Chennai.

Eligibility Criteria for Tamil Nadu Mental Health Professional Registration

TN Mental Health Professionals For the purpose of registration, definitions of categories of mental health professionals namely clinical psychologists, mental health nurses and psychiatric social workers, which are mental (mental), (q) and (2) section 2 (1) of Mental ). Healthcare Act, 2017 (available at link egazette http://www.egazette.nic.in/writereaddata/2017/175248.pdf) Will apply respectively. Here is a description of qualified mental health professionals.

Clinical psychological definition;

Clinical psychologist means a person who holds the following eligibility criteria: –

Qualification recognized in Clinical Psychology from an Institute approved and recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India, constituted under Section 3 of the Rehabilitation Council of India Act, 1992; or

Post-Graduate degree in Psychology or Clinical Psychology or Applied Psychology and obtained after completing a two-year full-time course of Master in Clinical Psychology or Master of Philosophy, including clinical training from anyone recognized by the University . The Grants Commission established under the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 and the Rehabilitation Council of India Act, 192. or can be determined according to approved or recognized qualifications.

Mental health nurse definition

Mental health nurse means a person who holds a diploma or degree in general nursing or degree in psychiatric nursing or nursing recognized by the Nursing Council of India under the Nursing Council of India Act, 1947 and with the concerned nursing council in the state is registered. .

Psychiatric Social Worker Definition

Psychiatric social worker means a person with a master’s degree in social work and a Master of Philosophy in psychiatric social work obtained after completing a two-year full-time course, including supervised clinical training from any university recognized by the University Grants Commission . The University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or under such recognized qualifications as may be prescribed.

All existing mental health professionals in the state belonging to the above categories of professionals should be registered with the TN State Mental Health Authority.

Benefits of TN Mental Health Professional Registration

Registration of mental health professionals will be valid for a period of 5 years from the date of registration. Every registered mental health professional will apply for re-registration once in 5 years with Rs. 500 re-registration fee. Every year on 1 January, the TN State Mental Health Authority will publish a district-wise, state-wise list of mental health professionals and it will be displayed on the authority’s website.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Here are some frequently asked questions about TN Mental Health Professional Registration: –

What is the official website of TN Mental Health Professionals Registration https://tnhealth.tn.gov.in/ is the official website of the Department of Health and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu, on which the application form is present. Who can register as a Mental Health Professional in Tamil Nadu Clinical psychologists, mental health nurses and psychiatric social workers are eligible to apply. How can we download Tamil Nadu mental health professional registration application form First go to the official website tnhealth.tn.gov.in, then click on the notification “Mental Health Professional should be registered with Tamil Nadu State Mental Health Authority” to open the PDF file containing the application form. Where to fill TN Mental Health Professionals Registration Form It should be sent by post / speed post / Chief Executive Officer by Tamil Nadu State Mental Health Authority, Institute of Mental Health Campus, Medavakkam Tank Road, Kilpuk, Chennai-600 010. What is the registration fee for mental health professional registration

For more information, click https://tnhealth.tn.gov.in/online_notification/notification/N20082553.pdf

Save as pdf