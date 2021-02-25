TN vs JHA Fantasy Prediction: Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand Best Fantasy Pitches for Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD | sport

TN vs JHA hypothetical prediction: Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand – 26 February 2021 (Indore). Baba Aparajith, Ishaan Kishan, and N Jagadeesan are the players to watch in fantasy teams.

Tamil Nadu will take on Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 league match, which will be played at the Daily College Ground in Indore.

Tamil Nadu recently won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, while they have won one of their three matches in Vijay Hazare. Jharkhand have won all three of their games, and are in excellent form.

Pitch report – The boundaries on this ground are very small, and it is a good batting wicket.

Match Details:

Time:- 9:00 AM IST, live on Hotstar

Potential XI for both sides: –

Tamil Nadu – N. Jagadeesan, Hari Nishant, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, Baba Indrajit, Shahrukh Khan, R. Sonu Yadav, R. Silambarasan, M. Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, R. Sai Kishore.

Jharkhand – Ishan Kishan, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Devabrata, Virat Singh, Sumit Kumar, Anukul Roy, Rajdeep Singh, Varun Aaron, Bal Krishna, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Shukla.

Squad must have 5 players

I Kishan, N Jagadeesan, V Singh, B Aparajith and U Singh.

Note: – The figures mentioned are of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020, or stated otherwise.

TN vs JHA team wicket-keeper

Ishan Kishan (Price 10) Will be our team’s wicket keeper. Kishan has scored 177 runs at an average of 59.00 in the tournament, while his strike-rate has been 175.24.

TN vs JHA Team Batsmen

Virat Singh (Price 9.5) We will have our batsmen from Jharkhand. Singh scored 335 runs last season, while he scored 133 runs at an average of 44.33 this season. He is one of the leading batsmen of the team.

N. Jagadeesan (Price 10) and Shahrukh Khan (Price 8.5) We will have our batsmen from Tamil Nadu. Jagadishan has scored 139 runs at an average of 46.33 in the tournament, while Khan has scored 141 runs at a strike rate of 104-44. Both of them are in excellent form.

TN vs JHA Team all-rounders

Baba Aparajith (Price 9) Our all-rounder from Tamil Nadu will be. Baba scored 598 runs at an average of 66.44 last season, while he took 11 wickets in bowling. He has scored 149 runs at an average of 49.66 this season, while he has taken a few wickets in bowling.

Utkarsh Singh (Price 9) and Anukul Roy (Price 9) Our all-rounder from Jharkhand will be. Singh has scored 106 runs at an average of 35.33 this season, while he can bowl a few overs. Roy has scored 101 runs in the tournament, while he has taken a few wickets. They are the leading all-rounders on both sides.

TN vs JHA Team Bowlers

Varun Aaron (Value 8.5) and Rahul Shukla (Price 8.5) We will have bowlers from Jharkhand. Shukla took 15 wickets last season, while he has taken five wickets this time. Aaron has opened fire and has taken eight wickets in just two matches this season.

M Mohammed (Price 9) and R Silambarasan (Price 8.5) We will have bowlers from Tamil Nadu. Mohammed took 16 wickets last season, while he took four wickets this season. Silambarasan has also taken four wickets in just two matches. Both of them are in excellent form.

Match Prediction: Jharkhand will be the favorite to win this game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Baba Aparajith and Ishaan Kishan

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both captain pick + N Jagadeesan and Virat Singh

