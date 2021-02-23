TN vs MP Fantasy Prediction: Tamil Nadu vs Madhya Pradesh Best Fantasy Pix for Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD | sport

TN vs MP Fantasy Prediction: Tamil Nadu vs Madhya Pradesh – 24 February 2021 (Indore). Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, and N Jagadeesan are the players to watch in fantasy teams.

Tamil Nadu will take on Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 league match, which will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Tamil Nadu recently won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, while they have won one of their two matches in Vijay Hazare. Madhya Pradesh has lost both its games, and it is an important game for them.

Pitch report – The boundaries on this ground are very small, and it is a good batting wicket.

Match Details:

Time:- 9:00 AM IST, live on Hotstar

Potential XI for both sides: –

Tamil Nadu – N. Jagadeesan, Hari Nishant, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, Baba Indrajit, Shahrukh Khan, R. Sonu Yadav, R. Silambarasan, M. Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, R. Sai Kishore.

Madhya Pradesh – Abhishek Bhandari, Venkatesh Iyer, Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Srivastava, Partha Sahani, Puneet Detty, Saranash Jain, Kumar Karthikeya, Ishwar Pandey, Gaurav Yadav.

Squad must have 5 players

B. Aparajith, N. Jagadeesan, G. Yadav, S. Sharma, and R. Sai Kishore.

Note: – The figures mentioned are of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020, or stated otherwise.

TN vs MP team wicket-keeper

D. Karthik (Price 9.5) Will be the wicketkeeper of our team. Karthik scored 418 runs at an average of 59.71 last season, while his strike rate was 121.15. He is an international level player.

TN vs MP Team Batsmen

R Patidar (Price 9) Our batsmen will be from Madhya Pradesh. Patidar scored 185 runs last season, while he has the ability to score in the lower middle order.

N. Jagadeesan (Price 10) and S. Khan (Price 8.5) We will have our batsmen from Tamil Nadu. Jagadishan scored 364 runs in the recent SMAT at an average of 72.80, while he scored a brilliant century in the opening game against Punjab. Khan is crossing boundaries for fun, and has the ability to score fast runs.

TN vs MP Team all-rounders

B Aparajit (Price 9) Our all-rounder from Tamil Nadu will be. Baba scored 598 runs at an average of 66.44 last season, while he took 11 wickets in bowling. He is the leading all-rounder on the side, and he has been doing well in this tournament.

S Sharma (Price 9) Our all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh will be. Sharma bats at number three, while he bowls in his quota overs. He has scored 37 runs with the bat this season and has taken a few wickets.

TN vs MP Team Bowlers

I. Pandey (Price 9) and G. Yadav (Price 8.5) We will have bowlers from Madhya Pradesh. Yadav took 23 wickets last season, while he has taken five wickets this season. Pandey is also a superb bowler and has taken 12 wickets last season.

M Mohammed (Price 9), R Sai Kishore (Price 9), and M Ashwin (Price 8.5) We will have bowlers from Tamil Nadu. Mohammed took 16 wickets last season, while Ashwin took 14. and Kishore also took 11 wickets last season. All three are excellent bowlers.

Match Prediction: Tamil Nadu will be the favorites to win this game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Baba Aparajith and N. Jagadeesan

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Captain’s pick both + Dinesh Karthik and Gaurav Yadav

pay attention: For updated teams following the announcement of the lineup, join us at The TMT Premium mobile application.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth analysis and nuanced analysis of the pitching report, pitch report and other reasoning in the match. Include a set of factors when crafting your own side with this article as a guide for matches and players.