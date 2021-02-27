TN vs VID Fantasy Prediction: Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha Best Fantasy Picks for Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD | sport

TN vs VID Fantasy Prediction: Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha – 28 February 2021 (Indore). Baba Aparajith, Faiz Fazal and N Jagadeesan are the players to watch in fantasy teams.

Tamil Nadu will take on Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 league match, which will be played at Emerald Heights International School Ground in Indore.

Tamil Nadu recently won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, while they have won two of their four matches in Vijay Hazare. Vidarbha have won only one of their four matches, and are in poor form.

Pitch report – The boundaries on this ground are very small, and it is a good batting wicket.

Match Details:

Time:- 9:00 AM IST, live on Hotstar

Potential XI for both sides: –

Tamil Nadu – N. Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajit, Shah Rukh Khan, Jagatshen Kausik, R. Silambarasan, M. Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, R. Sai Kishore.

Vidarbha – Faiz Fazal, Sanjay Raghunath, Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathore, Akshay Wadkar, Akshay Karnavar, Aditya Sarwate, Darshan Nalkande, Aditya Thackeray, Saurabh Dubey, Akshay Vakhare.

Squad must have 5 players

F Fazal, N Jagadeesan, S Khan, B Aparajit and D Nalkande.

TN vs VID team wicket-keeper

D. Karthik (Price 9.5) Will be our team’s wicket keeper. Karthik scored 418 runs at an average of 59.71 last season, while his strike rate was 121.15. He is an international level player.

TN vs VID Team Batsmen

Faiz Fazal (Price 10) and Ganesh Satish (Price 4) Vidarbha will be our batsman. Fazal has scored 244 runs at an average of 61.00 this season, while Satish has scored 142 runs at an average of 35.50. Both of them are in excellent form.

N. Jagadeesan (Price 10) and Shahrukh Khan (Price 8.5) We will have our batsmen from Tamil Nadu. Jagadishan has scored 169 runs at an average of 42.25 in the tournament, while Khan has scored 192 runs at an average of 96.00. Both of them are in excellent form.

TN vs VID Team all-rounders

Baba Aparajith (Price 9) Our all-rounder from Tamil Nadu will be. Baba scored 598 runs at an average of 66.44 last season, while he took 11 wickets in bowling. He has scored 206 runs at an average of 51.50 this season, while bowling has taken four wickets.

Aditya Sarwate (Price 9) Our all-rounder from Vidarbha will be. Sarwate has scored 81 runs at an average of 41.00 in the tournament, while he has taken four wickets in bowling.

TN vs VID Team Bowlers

Darshan Nalkand (Price 8.5) and Saurabh Dubey (Price 8) Vidarbha will have our bowlers. Dubey has taken seven wickets in the tournament, while Nalakande has taken five wickets. Both of them are in excellent form.

M Mohammed (Price 9) and R Silambarasan (Price 8.5) We will have bowlers from Tamil Nadu. Mohammed took 16 wickets last season, while he took five wickets this season. Silambarasan has also picked up six wickets in just three matches. Both of them are in excellent form.

Match Prediction: Tamil Nadu will be the favorite to win the game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Baba Aparajit and Faiz Fazal

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both captain’s picks + N. Jagadeesan and Dinesh Karthik

pay attention: For the teams updated after the lineup was announced, join us at The TMT Premium mobile application.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All of our selections are based on an in-depth analysis of the players pitching in the match, and a basis for subtle reports, pitch reports and other reasoning. Please include a set of factors with this article presenting your side as a guide for the match and the players.