TNJ VS WHN Live Score Dream11 Top Picks Chinese Super League (CSL) Tigers Against Wuhan FC Playing XI







We will see Tianjin Jinmen Tigers and Wuhan FC battling against one another. The Football teams will appear in the match scheduled to be played on 17th May 2021. It will happen at 3:30 PM where TNJ VS WHN will finally come face to face and will look forward to achieving the victory in the Chinese Super League (CSL). The exciting domestic match will take place in Jiangyin Sports Park Stadium which is the venue for this upcoming match. Let’s see the Dream11 teams’ top picks, upcoming fixtures, live score, and probable players.

In this ongoing league, Jinmen Tigers are not experiencing great faceoffs. They have been attempting to deliver outstanding performances in the matches but their luck is not favouring them. They took part in 4 matches and out f those four matches, the team badly failed to gain any point in their account. They couldn’t achieve even a single triumph to their side considering their consecutive defeats in the past 3 matches while the 4th match had gotten a draw. Due to the failures, they are still struggling to at least get one victory and scroll points above on the scorecard.

League– Chinese Super League

Match– TNJ VS WHN

Date– 17th May 2021

Time– 3:30 PM IS

Venue– Jiangyin Sports Park Stadium

Tigers are really struggling in this series and need to bring some kind of strategy to improve their performances. Another side, Wuhan FC have played not best but better than the Tigers. They achieved two victories and the same number of draws in their previous matches. This will definitely pressurize both sides to perform better to remove the stain of not performing well in the matches. Fans are also excited to see which team will manage to score more goals and defeat their rival team.

PLAYING XI:

Tianjin Tigers– Shangkun Teng, Yuanjie Su, Yue Song, Tamas Kadar, Songyi Li, Yumiao Qian, Tong Zhou, Jules Iloki, Jiarun Gao, Dun Ba, and Weijun Xie

Wuhan- Chunyu Dong, Hu Rentian, Chao Li, Stephan Mbia, Tian Ming, Hao Fang, Hang Li, Yinong Tian, ​​Jean Kouassi, Xuesheng Dong, and Zichang Huang

Comparing both sides, Wuhan FC is in a better position to steal the victory while the Tigers will have to struggle hard to score runs against them and register a victory. Though, it’s very necessary for both teams to emerge out as the wnners. Let’s see what happens in the TNJ VS WHN match which will take place today at 3:30 PM IST. For other updates like live score and scorecard, stick to our site.