TNPDS Smart Ration Card Status: Application Form, Apply Online

Smart Ration Card Status | TNPDS Smart Ration Card Application Form | TNPDS Smart Ration Card Apply Online

We all know that the Tamil Nadu government has started the digitalization of the ration card. The application of the TNPDS Ration Card is also submitted through online mode and the distribution is also done through online mode. Today under this article, we will share step by step procedure through which you apply for the digital ration card in Tamil Nadu State. We will also share step by step procedure through which you can check the status of your smart Ration card online. In this article, we will share the specifications of the digital ration card in Tamilnadu state.

TNPDS Ration Card Conversion Of Sugar Into Rice

There are around 5, 80,298 ration card holders in Tamil Nadu. The Ration cardholders have requested the Government of Tamil Nadu to convert their sugar option family cards into rice option cards. The Government of Tamil Nadu has decided to grant this request of people and convert sugar opted family cards into rice opted ration cards. So all those citizens of Tamil Nadu who have previously opted for sugar can now opt for rice.

For this purpose, the cardholders are required to download the application form from the official portal and submit it to the local official between 5 December 2020 to 20 December 2020.

All those candidates who will submit the application are required to attach all the important documents along with the photocopy of the existing ration card.

Last year in November 2019 the Government of Tamil Nadu had made a similar statement asking the citizens to convert their ration card. A large number of cardholders at that time also had submitted an application to convert their ration cards.

Tamil Nadu Digital Ration Card

There

are four types of digital ration cards available for residents of Tamilnadu

State. The list of different types of ration card is given below:-

Light Green cards are issued for rice and other commodities from the Fair Price Shops (FPS).

White cards are issued for extra 3kg sugar over the prescribed quota.

No commodity card is issued to the people who are not entitled to draw any commodity from ration shops

Khaki cards are issued to the police personnel up to the rank of inspectors.

Patta Chitta Online Land Record

Details About TNPDS Smart Ration Card

Name Ration Card Beneficiaries n Residents of

Tamil Nadu Launched by Tamil Nadu PDS Official Website https://www.tnpds.gov.in/ Objective Distribution Of

Ration Card

Objectives Of Tamil Nadu Digital Ration Card

The

following objectives will be fulfilled by the inauguration of the smart ration

card in Tamilnadu:-

The implementation of the fraudulent practices will be prevented.

The information of the resident will be authentic.

The conversion will prevent paper costs.

Printing and distribution costs of the ration cards will be prevented.

The online distribution of the ration card will be less time-consuming.

The residents will now just have to apply for a ration card online which will be beneficial and happen with much less difficulty.

The process of implementing a digital ration card will provide transparency to the residents.

Important Documents

The

following documents are required while applying for the digital ration card in

Tamilnadu:-

Aadhar Card

Pan Card

Recent Size Photography Pass

Bank passbook

Caste/Category certificate

Income certificate

Electricity bill

TNPDS Ration Card Online Application Form

To

apply for the digital Ration card via online mode, you need to follow the

simple steps given below:-

Click on the smart card application option present on the home page.

option present on the home page. Click on the direct link given here

Register yourself at the portal.

Fill the application form by providing all the basic details.

Attach all the asked documents.

Add family member details, gas connection details, and declaration

Click on Submit

A reference number will be generated.

Keep safe for future use.

TNPDS Application Procedure By Ration Shop (Offline)

If you

are not able to apply for the card via online mode then you can follow the

simple steps by visiting the ration shop:-

First, visit the respective ration shop.

From the shop, collect the application form.

You can also download it online.

Fill up the application form.

Attach all the asked documents.

Submit the form at the concerned department

A reference number will be generated.

Keep safe for future use.

Application Procedure By Mobile App

You can

also download a Play Store app and apply for the card through the mobile

application. The link for the app is given below:-

Procedure To Add Member

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the department of food supply and consumer protection, the government of Tamil Nadu

The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on add member

Now a new page will open in front of you where you have to enter your registered mobile number and captcha code

After that, you have to click on the login.

Now a new form will open before you where you have to enter all the required details

After that, you have to attach all the important documents

Now you have to click on submit

Procedure To Change The Address

Go to the official website of the department of food supply and consumer protection, the government of Tamil Nadu

of the department of food supply and consumer protection, the government of Tamil Nadu The home page will open before you

on the homepage, you are required to click on to change address

Now you have to the login to the portal by entering the registered mobile number and captcha code

After that, you have to enter all the required details

Now upload all the important documents

After that click on submit

Change The Head Of The Family

Now you have to log in on the portal by entering the details in the login form

After that, you have to fill the required details

Attach the required documents

Now click on submit.

Remove The Family Member

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the department of food supply and consumer protection, the government of Tamil Nadu

of the department of food supply and consumer protection, the government of Tamil Nadu The home page will open before you

Now you have to click on remove the family member

Now you have to log in on the portal by entering your registered mobile number and captcha code

After that, a new form will open before you where you have to enter all the required details

Now you have to upload the required documents

Click on submit

Search TNPDS Smart Ration Card Status

To

check the application status of your Tamilnadu smart ration card, you can

follow the simple steps given below:-

First, visit the official website of TNPDS

On the homepage, click on the Application status option.

Or visit the link given here

A new web page will appear on the screen.

Enter your registration number .

. Click on the submit button.

button. The application status will appear on your screen.

Process To Register Complain

To file

any complaint in the Tamil Nadu Public Distribution system portal, you need to

follow the simple steps given below:-

Enter the following- Description of the complaint

Click on submit

Direct link to file a complaint

Now Submit your Complaint

Procedure To Reprint Smart Card Status

On the opened page enter your registered mobile number and captcha code

Select submit option and select view ration card status link

The Status will appear, take a print out by giving the command

Procedure To Make Changes In Your Ration Card

To make changes in your smart card, you need to open the official website

On the home page select the option as per the change you want to make available on the right-hand side

On the opened page enter your registered mobile number and captcha code

Select the submit option and select the change as you want to make

Provide the correct information as asked on the screen

Upload the supportive documents of the information (if necessary)

Submit the request by click the submit option after reviewing the information

Check Card Related Service Request Status

Enter the reference number and select the submit option

The status will display on the computer screen

Procedure to Apply For Duplicate Electronic Family Card

After that, you need to enter your registered mobile number and captcha code

Now a form will be open in front of you

You have to enter all the required details in this form and attach all the necessary document

Now you need to click on submit

In this way, you can apply for a duplicate electronic family card

View Public Distribution Project Report

First of all, go to the official website of the TNPDS department

of the TNPDS department The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on a report tab

Now you have to click on the Public Distribution project report

After that, a new page will open before you where you have to select your district

Now you have to click on the link of details of item opposite to your taluka

opposite to your taluka Required information will be on your computer screen

NFSA Report

Go to the official website of the TNPDS department

of the TNPDS department The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on the report tab

Now you have to click on the NFSA report

Now you have to select your District, Taluka

After that, you have to select your shop code

Now select your smart card number

Required information will be on your computer screen

View NFSA Sale Transaction Report

Visit the official website of the TNPDS department

of the TNPDS department The home page will open before you

Now you have to click on the report tab

After that, you have to click on the NFSA sale transaction Report

Now a new page will open before you where you have to select a month, year and NFSA card type

After that, you have to click on the search

Required information will be on your computer screen

Copy Electronic Family Card Application Status

First of all, go to the official website of TNPDS department

of TNPDS department The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on copy electronic family card application status

Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your mobile number and captcha code

After that you have to click on register it

After that you have to enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number into the OTP box

Now you have to click on submit

Required information will be on your computer screen

Find Out The Service Level Related To The Card

Download Authorization Form Application

Visit the official website of the TNPDS department

of the TNPDS department The home page will open before you

Now you have to click on the certificate of authorisation

As soon as you click on the link you will be redirected to a new page

On this page, you will find the authorisation form application in PDF format

You have to click on the download option in order to download this form

Procedure To View Complaint Status

First of all, go to the official website of the TNPDS department

of the TNPDS department The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you have to click on click here to register a complaint

After that, you have to click on the complaint status

Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your complaint registration number

After that you have to click on to get the status of the complaint option

Complaint status will be on your computer screen

Procedure To Change Card Type

Visit the official website of the TNPDS department

The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on click here to change their card type

Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter the mobile number and captcha code

After that you have to click on register it

Now you have to enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number into the OTP box

After that you have to click on submit

Now a form will open before you

You have to enter all the required details in this form

After that you have to click on submit

By following this procedure you can change card type

Procedure To Do User Entry

First of all, go to the official website of TNPDS department

of TNPDS department The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on the user entry

Now you will be redirected to a new page

You have to enter your mobile number and captcha code on this new page

After that you have to click on register it

Now you will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number

You have to enter the OTP into the OTP box

Now you have to click on submit

By following this procedure you can do user entry

Procedure To Do Department Login

Go to the official website of the TNPDS department

of the TNPDS department The home page will open before you

Now you have to click on the department login

After that, you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your username and password

Now you have to click on login by following this procedure you can do a department login

Give Feedback

Go to the official website of a TNPDS department

of a TNPDS department The home page will open before you

Now you are required to click on click here to register a complaint

After that, you have to click on the comment

Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your name, mobile number, email id and comment

After that, you have to click on sign up

By following this procedure you can give feedback

Important Links To Track TNPDS Ration Card Tamil Nadu

Given

below are some direct links through which you can perform desired actions:-

Helpdesk Contact Number

For any query related to the smart card you may contact on

1967 or 1800-425-5901. Please send the code to 9773904050 from their

registered mobile number. Short Code Description:

PDS <Space> 101 – Item Details at Fair Price Store

PDS <Space> 102 – Fair Price Outlet (Opened / Closed)

PDS <Space> 107 – for a complaint of payment amount

Conclusion

Through this article, we have covered all the information regarding TNPDS Smart Ration Card. If you are still facing any problem then you can contact the helpline number or can even write an email to the department of food supply and consumer protection, Government of Tamilnadu. The helpline number and email ID is as follows:-