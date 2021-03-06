TNPDS Smart Ration Card Status: Application Form, Apply Online

Smart Ration Card Status | TNPDS Smart Ration Card Application Form | TNPDS Smart Ration Card Apply Online
We all know that the Tamil Nadu government has started the digitalization of the ration card. The application of the TNPDS Ration Card is also submitted through online mode and the distribution is also done through online mode. Today under this article, we will share step by step procedure through which you apply for the digital ration card in Tamil Nadu State. We will also share step by step procedure through which you can check the status of your smart Ration card online. In this article, we will share the specifications of the digital ration card in Tamilnadu state.
TNPDS Ration Card Conversion Of Sugar Into Rice
There are around 5, 80,298 ration card holders in Tamil Nadu. The Ration cardholders have requested the Government of Tamil Nadu to convert their sugar option family cards into rice option cards. The Government of Tamil Nadu has decided to grant this request of people and convert sugar opted family cards into rice opted ration cards. So all those citizens of Tamil Nadu who have previously opted for sugar can now opt for rice.
- For this purpose, the cardholders are required to download the application form from the official portal and submit it to the local official between 5 December 2020 to 20 December 2020.
- All those candidates who will submit the application are required to attach all the important documents along with the photocopy of the existing ration card.
- Last year in November 2019 the Government of Tamil Nadu had made a similar statement asking the citizens to convert their ration card. A large number of cardholders at that time also had submitted an application to convert their ration cards.
Tamil Nadu Digital Ration Card
There
are four types of digital ration cards available for residents of Tamilnadu
State. The list of different types of ration card is given below:-
- Light Green cards are issued for rice and other commodities from the Fair Price Shops (FPS).
- White cards are issued for extra 3kg sugar over the prescribed quota.
- No commodity card is issued to the people who are not entitled to draw any commodity from ration shops
- Khaki cards are issued to the police personnel up to the rank of inspectors.
Patta Chitta Online Land Record
Details About TNPDS Smart Ration Card
|Name
|Ration Card
|Beneficiaries n
|
Residents of
Tamil Nadu
|Launched by
|Tamil Nadu PDS
|Official Website
|https://www.tnpds.gov.in/
|Objective
|
Distribution Of
Ration Card
Objectives Of Tamil Nadu Digital Ration Card
The
following objectives will be fulfilled by the inauguration of the smart ration
card in Tamilnadu:-
- The implementation of the fraudulent practices will be prevented.
- The information of the resident will be authentic.
- The conversion will prevent paper costs.
- Printing and distribution costs of the ration cards will be prevented.
- The online distribution of the ration card will be less time-consuming.
- The residents will now just have to apply for a ration card online which will be beneficial and happen with much less difficulty.
- The process of implementing a digital ration card will provide transparency to the residents.
Important Documents
The
following documents are required while applying for the digital ration card in
Tamilnadu:-
- Aadhar Card
- Pan Card
- Recent Size Photography Pass
- Bank passbook
- Caste/Category certificate
- Income certificate
- Electricity bill
TNPDS Ration Card Online Application Form
To
apply for the digital Ration card via online mode, you need to follow the
simple steps given below:-
- Click on the smart card application option present on the home page.
- Click on the direct link given here
- Register yourself at the portal.
- Fill the application form by providing all the basic details.
- Attach all the asked documents.
- Add family member details, gas connection details, and declaration
- Click on Submit
- A reference number will be generated.
- Keep safe for future use.
TNPDS Application Procedure By Ration Shop (Offline)
If you
are not able to apply for the card via online mode then you can follow the
simple steps by visiting the ration shop:-
- First, visit the respective ration shop.
- From the shop, collect the application form.
- You can also download it online.
- Fill up the application form.
- Attach all the asked documents.
- Submit the form at the concerned department
- A reference number will be generated.
- Keep safe for future use.
Application Procedure By Mobile App
You can
also download a Play Store app and apply for the card through the mobile
application. The link for the app is given below:-
Procedure To Add Member
- First of all, you have to go to the official website of the department of food supply and consumer protection, the government of Tamil Nadu
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on add member
- Now a new page will open in front of you where you have to enter your registered mobile number and captcha code
- After that, you have to click on the login.
- Now a new form will open before you where you have to enter all the required details
- After that, you have to attach all the important documents
- Now you have to click on submit
Procedure To Change The Address
- Go to the official website of the department of food supply and consumer protection, the government of Tamil Nadu
- The home page will open before you
- on the homepage, you are required to click on to change address
- Now you have to the login to the portal by entering the registered mobile number and captcha code
- After that, you have to enter all the required details
- Now upload all the important documents
- After that click on submit
Change The Head Of The Family
- Now you have to log in on the portal by entering the details in the login form
- After that, you have to fill the required details
- Attach the required documents
- Now click on submit.
Remove The Family Member
- First of all, you have to go to the official website of the department of food supply and consumer protection, the government of Tamil Nadu
- The home page will open before you
- Now you have to click on remove the family member
- Now you have to log in on the portal by entering your registered mobile number and captcha code
- After that, a new form will open before you where you have to enter all the required details
- Now you have to upload the required documents
- Click on submit
Search TNPDS Smart Ration Card Status
To
check the application status of your Tamilnadu smart ration card, you can
follow the simple steps given below:-
- First, visit the official website of TNPDS
- On the homepage, click on the Application status option.
- Or visit the link given here
- A new web page will appear on the screen.
- Enter your registration number.
- Click on the submit button.
- The application status will appear on your screen.
Process To Register Complain
To file
any complaint in the Tamil Nadu Public Distribution system portal, you need to
follow the simple steps given below:-
- Enter the following-
- Description of the complaint
- Click on submit
- Direct link to file a complaint
- Now Submit your Complaint
Procedure To Reprint Smart Card Status
- On the opened page enter your registered mobile number and captcha code
- Select submit option and select view ration card status link
- The Status will appear, take a print out by giving the command
Procedure To Make Changes In Your Ration Card
- To make changes in your smart card, you need to open the official website
- On the home page select the option as per the change you want to make available on the right-hand side
- On the opened page enter your registered mobile number and captcha code
- Select the submit option and select the change as you want to make
- Provide the correct information as asked on the screen
- Upload the supportive documents of the information (if necessary)
- Submit the request by click the submit option after reviewing the information
Check Card Related Service Request Status
- Enter the reference number and select the submit option
- The status will display on the computer screen
Procedure to Apply For Duplicate Electronic Family Card
- After that, you need to enter your registered mobile number and captcha code
- Now a form will be open in front of you
- You have to enter all the required details in this form and attach all the necessary document
- Now you need to click on submit
- In this way, you can apply for a duplicate electronic family card
View Public Distribution Project Report
- First of all, go to the official website of the TNPDS department
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on a report tab
- Now you have to click on the Public Distribution project report
- After that, a new page will open before you where you have to select your district
- Now you have to click on the link of details of item opposite to your taluka
- Required information will be on your computer screen
NFSA Report
- Go to the official website of the TNPDS department
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on the report tab
- Now you have to click on the NFSA report
- Now you have to select your District, Taluka
- After that, you have to select your shop code
- Now select your smart card number
- Required information will be on your computer screen
View NFSA Sale Transaction Report
- Visit the official website of the TNPDS department
- The home page will open before you
- Now you have to click on the report tab
- After that, you have to click on the NFSA sale transaction Report
- Now a new page will open before you where you have to select a month, year and NFSA card type
- After that, you have to click on the search
- Required information will be on your computer screen
Copy Electronic Family Card Application Status
- First of all, go to the official website of TNPDS department
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on copy electronic family card application status
- Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your mobile number and captcha code
- After that you have to click on register it
- After that you have to enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number into the OTP box
- Now you have to click on submit
- Required information will be on your computer screen
Find Out The Service Level Related To The Card
Download Authorization Form Application
- Visit the official website of the TNPDS department
- The home page will open before you
- Now you have to click on the certificate of authorisation
- As soon as you click on the link you will be redirected to a new page
- On this page, you will find the authorisation form application in PDF format
- You have to click on the download option in order to download this form
Procedure To View Complaint Status
- First of all, go to the official website of the TNPDS department
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you have to click on click here to register a complaint
- After that, you have to click on the complaint status
- Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your complaint registration number
- After that you have to click on to get the status of the complaint option
- Complaint status will be on your computer screen
Procedure To Change Card Type
- Visit the official website of the TNPDS department
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on click here to change their card type
- Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter the mobile number and captcha code
- After that you have to click on register it
- Now you have to enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number into the OTP box
- After that you have to click on submit
- Now a form will open before you
- You have to enter all the required details in this form
- After that you have to click on submit
- By following this procedure you can change card type
Procedure To Do User Entry
- First of all, go to the official website of TNPDS department
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on the user entry
- Now you will be redirected to a new page
- You have to enter your mobile number and captcha code on this new page
- After that you have to click on register it
- Now you will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number
- You have to enter the OTP into the OTP box
- Now you have to click on submit
- By following this procedure you can do user entry
Procedure To Do Department Login
- Go to the official website of the TNPDS department
- The home page will open before you
- Now you have to click on the department login
- After that, you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your username and password
- Now you have to click on login by following this procedure you can do a department login
Give Feedback
- Go to the official website of a TNPDS department
- The home page will open before you
- Now you are required to click on click here to register a complaint
- After that, you have to click on the comment
- Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your name, mobile number, email id and comment
- After that, you have to click on sign up
- By following this procedure you can give feedback
Important Links To Track TNPDS Ration Card Tamil Nadu
Given
below are some direct links through which you can perform desired actions:-
Helpdesk Contact Number
For any query related to the smart card you may contact on
1967 or 1800-425-5901. Please send the code to 9773904050 from their
registered mobile number. Short Code Description:
- PDS <Space> 101 – Item Details at Fair Price Store
- PDS <Space> 102 – Fair Price Outlet (Opened / Closed)
- PDS <Space> 107 – for a complaint of payment amount
Conclusion
Through this article, we have covered all the information regarding TNPDS Smart Ration Card. If you are still facing any problem then you can contact the helpline number or can even write an email to the department of food supply and consumer protection, Government of Tamilnadu. The helpline number and email ID is as follows:-