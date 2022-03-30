TNPSC Group 4 notification 2022 released for 7301 vacancies; apply at link here

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has issued the official notification of the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV) 2022. Interested candidates can apply for TNPSC Group 4 vacancies at the official website tnpsc.gov.in to April 28.

TNPSC has notified a total of 7301 posts in different departments and services of the Tamil Nadu government. The TNPSC Group 4 preliminary exam 2022 will be held on July 24 from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 21 to 32 years for Village Administrative Officer and 18 to 32 years for all other posts. The upper age limit is relaxed for notified reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The minimum general qualification is S.S.L.C (Class 10) Public Examination or its equivalent. For the Junior Assistant…