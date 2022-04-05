To bring home the family of Kiwi couple killed in Tonga fundraising

Ben and Rochelle Neal of New Zealand have been identified as the couple who died on the boat in Wawau, Tonga. photo / giveaway

Family and friends of a New Zealand couple who died in Tonga are raising funds to bring their bodies back home.

Tongan authorities have confirmed more details of the tragedy after Ben and Rochelle Neal were found dead on Saturday afternoon.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Tevita Valia said yesterday that the discovery was followed by a formal inquiry over the weekend. It was decided that the death of the couple was due to electric shock and it was accidental.

Valia said the couple was buried immediately after interrogation on the advice of a doctor.

Now his family and friends have established a