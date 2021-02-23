To cash in on the rise of Vijay Saptathi in Super Deluxe Telugu – TheMiracleTech

Telugu makers took advantage of Vijay Sethupathi’s rise to the sudden popularity of Vijay Sethupathi or Telugu makers

Whenever a Tamil hero gets fame in Telugu states, all his previous films are dubbed into Telugu as well. The same trend is being followed in the case of Vijay Sethupathi. The actor gained popularity in Telugu by scoring back-to-back blockbusters with Master and Uppena. Now, his 2019 Tamil film Super Deluxe is dubbing into Telugu.

Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Super Deluxe is a dark comedy thriller featuring a group of actors including Sethupathi, Samantha, Fahd Fasil and Ramya Krishnan. The film received widespread critical acclaim and performed well at the box office.

Sethupathi played the role of a transgender in the film. His performances were widely appreciated and are often regarded as the best works. Thus, Telugu producers are dubbing the film here and trying to capitalize on Sethupathi’s popularity. The inclusion of Samantha and Ramya Krishna may also grab the attention of Telugu audiences. The dubbed release date will expire soon.

