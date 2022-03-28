To Me – Cedric Klapishu

Restarting: Remy and Melanie are thirty years old and live in the same neighborhood in Paris. She multiplies the missed appointments on social networks as she struggles to make ends meet. In this lonely, hyper-connected age of two big cities, when we think it should be easy to meet… two people, two ways. Without knowing it, they take two paths that will lead them in the same direction… of a love story?

Criticism: Who better to have influenced Clappish’s filmography than his own cinematic works? From the credits where we see subway trains and their passengers caught in a frantic musical beat, the viewer is taken through the streets of the capital’s eighteenth arrondissement, by the most Parisian of French directors. It is impossible, then, looking at the vast aspects that ignore the sounds of the railway, and not…

Read Full News