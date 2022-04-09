To see Hans Bahadur Russia escaped from mass fear

Inspired by AN Isaac Heaney, Sydney beat a spirited North Melbourne to an 11-point victory at the SCG on Saturday.

Heaney scored with four seconds remaining to seal the victory, playing a key role during the final stint as the Swans were given a major scare by the Kangaroo team which responded heroically to a 108-point thumping by Brisbane last week .

The Kangaroos looked set for an unexpected victory when Kayne Turner slipped the opening goal of the final term to extend his lead to 14 points, but Swann then went on to win the final four goals of the match from 13.8 (86) to 12.3. were capable. 75).

SWANS v ROOS Full Match Coverage & Stats

Justin McInerney, who made an incredible 14 touches in the final quarter, scored a crucial goal in the 22nd minute.