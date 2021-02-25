ENTERTAINMENT

To speak Prabhas in a special language: Adipurush

Radiance Currently working for the upcoming much-awaited romantic film Radhe shyam, Which is on the verge of completion. It is known that Prabhas is also a film directed by Om Raut in which Om Raut is being played.

After playing the roles of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the blockbuster film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, last year Om Raut made an official announcement about his project Adipurusha based on Ramayana, starring Prabhas Bhagwan Ram and Saif Ali Khan. Aayega will be seen in the role of Lankesh.

During a recent media interaction, Om Raut revealed that in his upcoming directorial venture, Adipurush, Prabhas will appear speaking a particular language and he is being trained in the language that will be used in the film. Apart from this, he is also getting trained in archery to correct the role of Lord Rama. The film’s actors are participating in workshops through video calls.

Recently, a picture of Prabhas’s look became quite popular on the internet and fans are liking the actor’s look. Adipush was released on August 11, 2022. Prabhas and Om Raut’s upcoming film is an adaptation of the Indian epic that revolves around the victory of good over evil.

