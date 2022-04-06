Toay. Support for installation of sentry boxes at a distance of 200 meters from the intersection in

Fundación Estrellas Amarillas La Pampa and a group of neighbors held a hearing with the mayor of the city of Toay Rodolfo Jose lvarez to discuss an ordinance in the council unanimously voting for the construction and placement of collective checkpoints related to the Toay service – Santa Rosa on Peron Avenue.

The ordinance was promoted by councilors Horacio López, Marcos Ladreche, Mónica Azcarte and José Luis Melchor. This initiative got the support and cooperation of the residents of the area and our NGOs. Booths will…