“Tobias Harris and I get along because we are two people with caring hearts”: Boban Marjanovic explains why he is such great friends with the Sixers star | The SportsRush

"Tobias Harris and I get along because we are two people with caring hearts": Boban Marjanovic explains why he is such great friends with the Sixers star

"Tobias Harris and I get along because we are two people with caring hearts": Boban Marjanovic explains why he is such great friends with the Sixers star
Best friends Boban Marjanovic and Tobias Harris reunite in a campaign for Goldfish biscuits. The two also reveal why they share a special connection.

One of the many bromances in the league is between Dallas big man Boban Marjanovic and Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris. The former teammates have been spotted numerous times together having fun or pulling pranks on each other.

They have been seen having fun whether on the court or off the court. Right from playing at the Pistons, then the Clippers, to being traded away to the Sixers and now not being teammates anymore, the two have been through it all together.

It has been almost two years since the two have been on the same team. Although, recently, the two joined forces together in a campaign for the snack company “Goldfish”. The Philly forward revealed why the two get along so well.

“Why do we get along? I would just say it’s like two people with caring hearts for other people. It’s also like a culture dynamic, too, where he’s somebody that’s from a totally different country or upbringing and all the way down the line than myself.”

“And like, when I see Bobi and I think why everyone gets along with Bobi is he’s just a free-spirit person that loves to be around positive people, good people that embrace life, people that have a lot of personalities that are in line.”

Boban Marjanovic compares his relationship with Tobias Harris to that of his wife

When Marjanovic was speaking about why felt the two get together so well, he compared his relationship with Tobi to that of his wife. Boban also admitted that he missed Tobias. The 7-foot-4 Serbian revealed:

“Boban’s such a caring person — cares about his family, cares about really anybody that he meets; he wants to make sure that they left better than they were when they met him. When I first started hanging out [with him], I was like, ‘Man this dude never has a bad day.’”

“He’s somebody that brings joy to your own day because you realize his positive energy is just a real thing. When we were hanging out, it made me appreciate my life and the things that I get to do just by seeing his type of energy.”

“We’re different, but we’re the same, you know? If you ask me why [we get along so well], this is the same [in regards to] the relationship with my wife. We don’t watch the same movies, we don’t listen to the same music. But we have something in common where, together, we make one great person.”

It is incredible to see the type of bond players can have with each other. Like many players have preached, the game goes much beyond just the court. The camaraderie, love and respect that Boban and Tobias have for each other are absolutely commendable to see.

