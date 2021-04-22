Today Bangalore-Rajasthan war, it could be both playing 11 – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Mates, RCB will now face RR within the 14th season of IPL. In your info, please inform that that is the sixteenth match of the season. On this season, Bangalore, below the captaincy of Virat Kohli, is performing nicely. RCB has performed three matches thus far and has received all three. RCB made a file debut of their first match of this season by defeating a file five-time champion Mumbai Indians by two wickets. Mates, then defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai by an in depth margin of 6 runs. After scoring 204 runs within the third match, Kolkata have been stopped for 166 for 8 wickets and received the match by 37 runs. Now the Bangalore workforce will play in Wankhede right now, which is their first match on this floor within the season.

Mates, let me let you know that on the opposite aspect, the workforce led by younger wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson is Rajasthan Royals. This one-time winner, the workforce misplaced by 4 runs in opposition to Punjab Kings of their first match performed in Wankhede. Nonetheless, chasing the goal of 222 runs, he scored 217 runs for 7 wickets. After this, they defeated Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets. Then Chennai Tremendous Kings, captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, defeated Rajasthan by 45 runs.

Potential enjoying for each groups 11

Rajasthan Royals – Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal / Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Shivam Dubey / Shreyas Gopal, David Miller, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakaria, Mustafizur Rahman.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Virat Kohli (captain), Devdatt Padikkal, Finn Allen, AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Kaim Jameson, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.