Today Darsh Helps Nandini To Wear Saree

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Written Update ANNS 19th April 2021: Today Darsh Helps Nandini To Wear Saree



The current episode of Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha begins the place you’ll watch that Darsh and Nandini play Dandiya on “Udi Udi Jaaye” track, and each households be part of them. Nandini helps Darsh within the dance and he will get pleased to see her be with him, and he or she additionally provides him smile however Mohan can also be there and he will get annoyed to see them collectively, in the meantime, Gunjan sees him when he tries to cover. She wonders why he got here there and he or she goes to him and begins interrogating him.

Then Shobit finds her however she is busy with Mohan Patel on account of their plan received failed which they’ve made with Rakla. Extempore Shobit catches them collectively and he or she begins justifying herself that he’s simply her brother. Shobit apologizes to her that he didn’t inform her about his earlier relationship, and he asks her does she has any method by way of which she will forgive him. She says sure she has and he or she asks him relating to the diamond ring he says accomplished. Spontaneously he will get Chari’s name and goes from there to speak to her.

After that, Nandini must learn to put on Saree, and therefore she wants Gunjan’s assist in order that she will educate her. Gunjan says that it’s not an enormous deal in any respect it’s too easy, so Nandini begins carrying a saree however she caught in that. All of a sudden Gunjan comes there and begins laughing. However Nandini begins crying and Bansuri consoles her that don’t fear she is going to educate her, the right way to put on Saree. One other facet Jeweler received the ring for Gunjan however she needs to buy one thing too pricey.

Then she says that she needs every thing pricey and best, in the meantime, she asks him that why he all the time busy on a name. On one other facet Darsh is doing relaxation in his room and set an alarm in the meantime, Nandini knocks on the window. He asks who’s there, Nandini says first simply open the window and he appears to be like at her and says what the necessity that she is coming from the window. She expresses that she is getting queasy relating to the marriage he replies it’s additionally his first expertise with him.

Then he takes Saree from Almira and says it’s pink proper, she agrees with him, he says go and put on it, she mentions that she doesn’t know the right way to put on a saree. then again, Gunjan likes a diamond ring price 3 lakhs, and Shobit buy that for her. Darsh additionally serving to Nandini to put on Saree however she is getting shy, all of a sudden Namrata crossing from there and sees every thing. So don’t miss to look at it on Starplus At 06:00 PM and for additional particulars keep linked with us.

