Pandya Store Latest 26th April 2021 Written Episode: Today Dev Grabs Shiva's Collar



At this time’s episode of Pandya Retailer begins with Dhara. She asks Rishita if she stored the crimson Chunri for Mata Ji. Rishita tells her that she did hold the Chunri and asks Dhara if she stored her stick. Dhara will get confused and asks her what stick she is speaking about. Rishita replies sarcastically that since she behaves like a headmaster, she should have stored the stick along with her. She lashes out at Dhara for all the time behaving like a instructor. Rishita tells her that all of them are grown-ups and know what to do and what not.

Everybody agrees with Rishita. They ask Dhara to allow them to get pleasure from their journey in peace. Nonetheless, Shiva and Krish don’t like the best way Rishita talked to Dhara. Dev and Rishita spend some high quality time with one another as they sit at the back of the bus. Krish decides to take a seat there as nicely. It makes Rishita mad. She says that your entire household is loopy as nobody on this home lets her spend time along with her personal husband.

On one other aspect, Shiva asks Ravi to tug the curtains down as the daylight is bothering him. Ravi refuses to take action. Shiva and Ravi proceed to bicker with one another. Later, Rishita comes together with sandwiches. She gives them to Dhara. Dhara asks if she hadn’t grilled the sandwiches as its style would have deteriorated by now. Rishita will get upset. Then, she provides the identical to Shiva. He additionally refuses to eat saying it should have gotten worse. Rishita will get shattered.

Nonetheless, Ravi tells her that she’s going to wish to style the sandwiches. Rishita smiles and says that she is the one member of the household who exhibits some sort of assist to her. After that, the household decides to play Antrakshari. They type two groups the place Dhara leads the primary group, Rishita goes for the second. They begin singing songs and even bicker in between. Throughout the sport, Shiva and Dev get into an unpleasant battle.

The battle will get worsen because the brothers seize one another’s collars. Everybody will get frightened and tries to cease them. Nonetheless, they proceed to battle whereas saying unhealthy issues to 1 one other. Later, Dhara and Gautam take Shiva and Dev to a nook and make them perceive that they need to not battle with one another. At this time’s episode of Pandya Retailer goes to fascinating. Catch it on Star Plus and don’t miss the written updates of the present right here.

