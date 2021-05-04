ENTERTAINMENT

Today Hyderabad and Mumbai will clash, Hyderabad would like to return to the winning track

Avatar

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that the 14th season of IPL has been very bad for the Sunrisers. Sunrisers Hyderabad have played a total of 7 matches this season, winning one match. The Sunrisers suffered an embarrassing 55-run defeat against the Rajasthan Royals, the team’s sixth loss in seven matches in the current season. But the middle order disappointed the team on most occasions. The team is undergoing a change, with skipper David Warner battling a poor form having been handed the captaincy to Kane Williamson.

Friends second and Mumbai defeated in-form Chennai Superkings by four wickets thanks to a stormy innings by Kieron Pollard in their last match. Pollard scored an unbeaten 87-run match-winning innings in 34 balls.

Apart from this, Rohit Sharma (250 runs), Quinton de Kock (155 runs), Krunal Pandya (100 runs), Hardik Pandya (52 runs) and Suryakumar Yadav (173 runs) are capable of demolishing the opposing team. In the bowling department, apart from Jasprit Bumrah (06 wickets) and Trent Boult (08 wickets), there are also 11 wickets for Rahul Chahar.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
6
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Release date and time Spoiler
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Complete Lockdown: Will the country take complete lockdown to overcome the corona? Learn Supreme Court
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Make Cafe Style Creamy Mango Milkshakes at Home

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top