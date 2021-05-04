Today Hyderabad and Mumbai will clash, Hyderabad would like to return to the winning track

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that the 14th season of IPL has been very bad for the Sunrisers. Sunrisers Hyderabad have played a total of 7 matches this season, winning one match. The Sunrisers suffered an embarrassing 55-run defeat against the Rajasthan Royals, the team’s sixth loss in seven matches in the current season. But the middle order disappointed the team on most occasions. The team is undergoing a change, with skipper David Warner battling a poor form having been handed the captaincy to Kane Williamson.

Friends second and Mumbai defeated in-form Chennai Superkings by four wickets thanks to a stormy innings by Kieron Pollard in their last match. Pollard scored an unbeaten 87-run match-winning innings in 34 balls.

Apart from this, Rohit Sharma (250 runs), Quinton de Kock (155 runs), Krunal Pandya (100 runs), Hardik Pandya (52 runs) and Suryakumar Yadav (173 runs) are capable of demolishing the opposing team. In the bowling department, apart from Jasprit Bumrah (06 wickets) and Trent Boult (08 wickets), there are also 11 wickets for Rahul Chahar.