Today in European Tech: Bolt moves into car sharing, Razor Group nabs $400 million, new funds for Stride VC, Proptech1 and Rockstart – Tech.eu

Today in European Tech: Bolt moves into car sharing, Razor Group nabs $400 million, new funds for Stride VC, Proptech1 and Rockstart

Here’s what happened today in European Tech.

Deals

Razor Group, a Berlin-based startup buying up promising Amazon sellers and scaling them into bigger, multi-channel businesses, has closed financing of $400 million to scale.

– Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based cybersecurity firm Acronis has raised over $250 million in a new funding round from CVC Capital Partners VII and additional investors including Goldman Sachs. With this round, the company now has a valuation of $2.5 billion.

Finnish fitness ring maker Oura has raised $100 million Series C funding in a round led by The Chernin Group and Elysian Park.

Stride VC, a London-based seed investment fund, has raised its second fund, which will be £100 million – identical to its first fund. The fund will invest primarily in London startups but also look at select European opportunities.

PropTech1 Ventures, the Berlin-based VC fund specifically targeting innovations with the real estate sector, has announced that their Fund I is now at 66% capacity with further closings planned by year’s end at the latest. A source familiar with the matter puts the maximum volume of the fund at €50 million.

London-based cybersecurity firm 6point6 has received investment from Intermediate Capital Group to acquire a minority stake in the business, now valued at $100 million.

– Exceeding their final target, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and Bogota-based early-stage investor Rockstart has closed its AgriFood fund at €22+ million.

– We also tracked a large number of (other) European tech funding rounds and M&A transactions, all of which we are putting in a handy list for you on Friday afternoon in our weekly roundup newsletter (note: the full list is for paying customers only). Also check out our European tech news section for ongoing coverage.

Worth Reading/Knowing

– The European Parliament has formally adopted the EU’s new seven-year €7.5 billion investment plan in artificial intelligence, supercomputing and data platforms.

– Ride-hailing, micro-mobility, and food and parcel delivery platform Bolt is now moving into the car-sharing space with Bolt Drive. The company will invest €20 million in the initiative, beginning the pilot in its home market of Estonia.

– The electric vehicle maker Arrival aims to start producing cars by 2023 with design help from Uber, in the latest step by the UK-headquartered startup’s ambitious plans to take on the automotive industry.

Launchpad Capital, a new early-stage VC firm led by long-time San Francisco-based fintech investor and entrepreneur Ryan Gilbert, is to use part of a $35 million round to support early stage Lithuanian startups targeting North America.

– Sweden’s Ericsson unveiled a subscription service for remote working in North America that would allow employees of small businesses to start working from home in minutes with access to licensed apps, cloud storage and security tools.

