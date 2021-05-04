Today in European Tech: Bolt moves into car sharing, Razor Group nabs $400 million, new funds for Stride VC, Proptech1 and Rockstart – Tech.eu

Hello!

Here’s what happened today in European Tech.

Deals

– Razor Group, a Berlin-based startup buying up promising Amazon sellers and scaling them into bigger, multi-channel businesses, has closed financing of $400 million to scale.

– Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based cybersecurity firm Acronis has raised over $250 million in a new funding round from CVC Capital Partners VII and additional investors including Goldman Sachs. With this round, the company now has a valuation of $2.5 billion.

– Finnish fitness ring maker Oura has raised $100 million Series C funding in a round led by The Chernin Group and Elysian Park.

– Stride VC, a London-based seed investment fund, has raised its second fund, which will be £100 million – identical to its first fund. The fund will invest primarily in London startups but also look at select European opportunities.

– PropTech1 Ventures, the Berlin-based VC fund specifically targeting innovations with the real estate sector, has announced that their Fund I is now at 66% capacity with further closings planned by year’s end at the latest. A source familiar with the matter puts the maximum volume of the fund at €50 million.

– London-based cybersecurity firm 6point6 has received investment from Intermediate Capital Group to acquire a minority stake in the business, now valued at $100 million.

– Exceeding their final target, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and Bogota-based early-stage investor Rockstart has closed its AgriFood fund at €22+ million.

– We also tracked a large number of (other) European tech funding rounds and M&A transactions, all of which we are putting in a handy list for you on Friday afternoon in our weekly roundup newsletter (note: the full list is for paying customers only). Also check out our European tech news section for ongoing coverage.

Worth Reading/Knowing

– The European Parliament has formally adopted the EU’s new seven-year €7.5 billion investment plan in artificial intelligence, supercomputing and data platforms.

– Ride-hailing, micro-mobility, and food and parcel delivery platform Bolt is now moving into the car-sharing space with Bolt Drive. The company will invest €20 million in the initiative, beginning the pilot in its home market of Estonia.

– The electric vehicle maker Arrival aims to start producing cars by 2023 with design help from Uber, in the latest step by the UK-headquartered startup’s ambitious plans to take on the automotive industry.

– Launchpad Capital, a new early-stage VC firm led by long-time San Francisco-based fintech investor and entrepreneur Ryan Gilbert, is to use part of a $35 million round to support early stage Lithuanian startups targeting North America.

– Sweden’s Ericsson unveiled a subscription service for remote working in North America that would allow employees of small businesses to start working from home in minutes with access to licensed apps, cloud storage and security tools.

Today’s Top Tweets

1/ Very exciting day for @Stride_VC: we’re announcing a second fund and formalising what I’ve been working on for the past 12 months: our First Check programme 🔥https://t.co/OW6m7HeGA9 — Pietro Invernizzi (@pinverrr) May 4, 2021

Berlin-based digital assets platform @Finoa_Banking has secured a US$22 million Series A led by @balderton 👏 The funding will be used to scale the company’s product and workforce. Finoa attended #WebSummit in 2020 as part of our startup track.https://t.co/IOjwKLFZaT — Web Summit (@WebSummit) May 4, 2021

For the recent edition of my newsletter, I made a humble attempt at mapping the European NewSpace ecosystem. Although not a complete list, it should give you a comprehensive overview of space in Europe. Check it out!https://t.co/UwOYEDEzRl — Aravind (@aravind_raves) May 3, 2021

Ireland. Still one of the most underrated tech hubs in the world. https://t.co/kAoemwDrit — Bootcamp Dre (@wbscodingschool) May 4, 2021

This week we’re joined by @RaeesChowdhury from @revoltventures! 💎 We chat:

❤️ Raees passion for finance, his background in entrepreneurship & consulting leading into VC

🏠 Revolt’s unique ‘PropCo” structure to drive value for portfolio companies 🔊: https://t.co/zQmIYeQvNB pic.twitter.com/6P3R7f9me3 — Associated (@associated_pod) May 4, 2021

Network Updates: @ETH_en Zurich and the @psich_en (PSI) establish a joint centre for the development of #quantum #computers. ETH Zurich provides 32M francs for this centre, and will host around 30 #researchers Read more 👉 https://t.co/jzBYkqih9B pic.twitter.com/BGGZOTTQwi — Science|Business (@scibus) May 4, 2021

Have you heard about our partnership with industry leaders @StartupWiseGuys ? @tech_eu featured our recent funding round and partnership by offering more ways for investors and companies to work together. Read more here: https://t.co/zrxI6DVpNY — Funderbeam (@funderbeam) May 4, 2021

Rocket Internet be starting SPACs at the same pace they used to launch startups https://t.co/pWlIBOHU20 — Robin Wauters @ Tech.eu (@robinwauters) May 4, 2021

Spotify now comes in for some heat – @accessnow & other human rights orgs raise concerns with @eldsjal over @Spotify‘s speech recognition plans, which may be able to detect “emotional state, gender, age, or accent” in order to recommend music: https://t.co/idpFHiqZqa — Samuel Stolton (@SamuelStolton) May 4, 2021

Brilliant piece by @deepalinangia about her second angel investment filing for an IPO on the London Stock Exchange! And huge congrats to the female-founded @pensionbee team! 🚀 https://t.co/AhNa87UMgB — Bérénice Magistretti (@BMagistretti) May 4, 2021

Warming up for the first Nasdaq IPO of a Spanish origin tech company … #proudinvestor https://t.co/V17V7uZiH5 — Aquilino Peña (@Aquilino) May 4, 2021

.@PitchBook recently released a new report with fresh Q1 2021 data on European tech startup and scale-up funding. We already sensed it was going to become a record quarter back in January (https://t.co/wj9pf0fDvo) but let’s have a closer look at the facts and figures, shall we? — Tech.eu (@tech_eu) May 4, 2021

We are delighted to announce that Pieter-Jan Vandepitte, COO of Delivery Hero, has been appointed to the Management Board.

Learn more here:https://t.co/QxzHZAKGQF#likeheroes #deliveryhero — Delivery Hero (@deliveryherocom) May 4, 2021

Thank you 🇷🇴 Daniel Dines @UiPath for our fruitful discussion today! It’s time to transform traditional #innovation into new waves of #innovation around #tech & deep #tech #startups. 💡 Together we can create a new generation of #innovators in 🇪🇺 policy making. pic.twitter.com/uFS1wAnemv — Mariya Gabriel (@GabrielMariya) May 4, 2021

Our partner @FactoryBerlin expands to Hamburg, excited about the live streaming of the new location 🙌🏻! https://t.co/tIHXvc9Q4b — Wayra Germany (@WayraGermany) May 4, 2021

Transparency can mean working with the garage door open – not just to everyone working in the shop, but to customers as well. So, here’s what we’re launching next at Wise: https://t.co/vseKEmssu9 pic.twitter.com/0t8aingyq3 — Wise (ex-TransferWise) (@Wise) May 4, 2021

Tesla to target Israeli tech business fleets – https://t.co/QF7Z1Dgt52 — GlobesEnglish (@GlobesEnglish) May 4, 2021

Tell us what you think about this daily roundup and how we can improve it!

And follow us on Twitter of course.