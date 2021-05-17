Today in European Tech: Chronext plots an IPO, Ankorstore raises €82 million, Arqit exits stealth with big quantum security plans, and more – Tech.eu

LATEST

Deals

– Hedosophia European Growth, a blank-check company launched by UK fund manager Hedosophia, has raised €400 million in its Amsterdam listing. The Financial Times reported earlier that the SPAC plans to target European tech companies worth up to €5 billion.

SoftBank, the technology dealmaker founded by billionaire Masayoshi Son, is considering listing a $300 million SPAC in Europe.

– Switzerland’s Chronext is preparing an IPO that could value the online marketplace for new and pre-owned luxury watches at up to €1 billion euros.

– A London company has launched a quantum cybersecurity platform and plans to create 2,000 hi-tech jobs. Arqit, established in 2017, has exited stealth mode and is to list in New York via a merger with a SPAC which values it at £1 billion.

Ankorstore, an online wholesale marketplace from France, has raised €82.4 million in a Series B funding round.

– StepStone, the Germany-based online job marketplace, has acquired San Francisco-based conversational AI technology startup Mya.

Munich’s smart home climate startup Tado has raised €38 million from Hamburg-based proptech firm noventic and undisclosed existing investors.

UK-based banking-as-a-Service fintech startup Omnio has raised €30 million in pre-IPO convertible bonds in a round led by GrayBella Capital.

Stockholm-based live video shopping platform Bambuser has acquired cross-town influencer marketing agency Relatable for approximately $24 million.

– We also tracked a large number of (other) European tech funding rounds and M&A transactions, all of which we are putting in a handy list for you on Friday afternoon in our weekly roundup newsletter (note: the full list is for paying customers only). Also check out our European tech news section for ongoing coverage.

Worth Reading/Knowing

– ‘Better done than perfect’: Berlin-based micro-mobility scale-up TIER opens up about its expansion journey.

Europe has been slow to catch on to the boom in SPACs, but signs of oversaturation in the US suggest the continent’s turn is coming.

– Axel Springer and Facebook have agreed on a joint global cooperation aimed mainly at distribution. Content produced by Axel Springer is to be increasingly distributed in various Facebook offerings, including “Facebook News”.

– Some of France’s most sensitive state and corporate data can be safely stored using the cloud computing technology developed by Google and Microsoft, if it is licensed to French companies, the government said.

– Transport for London and London Councils have announced Dott, Lime and Tier Mobility as the winners of its prized e-scooter pilot.

– “One Year at Hopin, the Fastest Growing Startup in Europe

Volocopter, the German urban air mobility startup, has unveiled its newest aircraft, VoloConnect. This electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) is “designed to connect suburbs to cities and complements the company’s existing family of aircraft for the intra-city mission”.

Dutch automaker Stellantis will announce a ‘strategic partnership’ with iPhone assembler Foxconn tomorrow.

Interest from US VCs in European tech companies has accelerated over the past two years, reaching an all time high last month.

