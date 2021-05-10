Today in European Tech: The ‘Internet Computer’ goes live, a new proptech fund, students’ little helper StuDocu nabs $50 million – Tech.eu

LATEST

Hello!

Here’s what happened today in European Tech.

Deals

– Amsterdam-based student-to-student knowledge exchange platform StuDocu has raised $50 million from Partech.

– The London-based homecare brand smol celebrates its third year anniversary with the announcement of a $34 million Series B raise.

– The first property technology fund in the Benelux region, AMAVI Capital has raised half of its projected €60 million fund, specifically from real estate, technology and private equity players.

Private wealth and private services platform Klub has raised $10 million in a seed round led by Amnis Ventures, BlackDragon, and Moonwhale Ventures.

– Austria-based fintech unicorn Bitpanda, which provides an exchange platform for digital assets such as cryptocurrency, has raised an additional €10 million as an extension of its Series B round.

We also tracked a large number of (other) European tech funding rounds and M&A transactions, all of which we are putting in a handy list for you on Friday afternoon in our weekly roundup newsletter (note: the full list is for paying customers only). Also check out our European tech news section for ongoing coverage.

Worth Reading/Knowing

– After years of hype and anticipation, Dfinity, a decentralized network its creators call the “Internet Computer”, is finally going live. The project, developed by a Switzerland-based not-for-profit called the Dfinity Foundation, was revealed in 2008 and has raised more than $160 million in venture capital.

Europe’s innovation wunderkinds: The rising B2B start-up ecosystem

– Civil rights activists and opposition politicians have slammed a recently approved amendment to Germany’s law regulating online communications, saying it encroaches on freedom of expression and fragments the European legal space.

– Jean-Pierre Bourguignon, president of Europe’s top science agency, discusses the challenges it faces in the aftermath of an EU budget that was less ambitious than hoped for.

– Microsoft is partnering with Darktrace, the British cyber security AI company that uses self-learning artificial intelligence to respond to threats at machine speed.

Today’s Top Tweets

