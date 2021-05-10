Today in European Tech: The ‘Internet Computer’ goes live, a new proptech fund, students’ little helper StuDocu nabs $50 million – Tech.eu

Hello!

Here’s what happened today in European Tech.

Deals

– Amsterdam-based student-to-student knowledge exchange platform StuDocu has raised $50 million from Partech.

– The London-based homecare brand smol celebrates its third year anniversary with the announcement of a $34 million Series B raise.

– The first property technology fund in the Benelux region, AMAVI Capital has raised half of its projected €60 million fund, specifically from real estate, technology and private equity players.

– Private wealth and private services platform Klub has raised $10 million in a seed round led by Amnis Ventures, BlackDragon, and Moonwhale Ventures.

– Austria-based fintech unicorn Bitpanda, which provides an exchange platform for digital assets such as cryptocurrency, has raised an additional €10 million as an extension of its Series B round.

– We also tracked a large number of (other) European tech funding rounds and M&A transactions, all of which we are putting in a handy list for you on Friday afternoon in our weekly roundup newsletter (note: the full list is for paying customers only). Also check out our European tech news section for ongoing coverage.

Worth Reading/Knowing

– After years of hype and anticipation, Dfinity, a decentralized network its creators call the “Internet Computer”, is finally going live. The project, developed by a Switzerland-based not-for-profit called the Dfinity Foundation, was revealed in 2008 and has raised more than $160 million in venture capital.

– Europe’s innovation wunderkinds: The rising B2B start-up ecosystem

– Civil rights activists and opposition politicians have slammed a recently approved amendment to Germany’s law regulating online communications, saying it encroaches on freedom of expression and fragments the European legal space.

– Jean-Pierre Bourguignon, president of Europe’s top science agency, discusses the challenges it faces in the aftermath of an EU budget that was less ambitious than hoped for.

– Microsoft is partnering with Darktrace, the British cyber security AI company that uses self-learning artificial intelligence to respond to threats at machine speed.

Today’s Top Tweets

Can the UK copy DARPA? Short answer: No. Long answer: No but we could have a decent go at it with a lot more than ARIA’s £800 million budget https://t.co/T4bXnpAzjq — James Cook (@JamesLiamCook) May 10, 2021

Back with the second part of my series. Here, I look at the historical arc of Europe’s ecosystem. I identify three waves, each with their own dynamics and behaviors. Hope you enjoy and eager to hear feedback! https://t.co/iQNQTBbHFA — Max Cutler (@cutler_max) May 9, 2021

These are my favorite 33 software startups in Poland now: https://t.co/NRVQQKdXBc Anyone missing? — Borys Musielak (@michuk) May 9, 2021

In 2021 alone, the European tech ecosystem has created unicorns at a rate of at least one a weekhttps://t.co/Kcv9fKN7dn — The Information (@theinformation) May 7, 2021

Here are some of the things that have been happening in the Icelandic innovation ecosystem lately. https://t.co/vfsqlc44F1 — Northstack (@northstack_is) May 10, 2021

European #startups are entering the unicorn territory. 27 companies, valued in more than one billion dollars, were found in the first 3 months of 2021. Know who they are and which industries are booming. #unicorns #scaleups #ScaleCities @tech_eu https://t.co/eV9lf9nCUA — SCALE.CITIES (@ScaleCities) May 8, 2021

Today, we’re officially renaming ourselves to Hubs.

We’re not changing much, just dropping the ‘3D’ from our name.

Curious why? See our blog post here: https://t.co/wCvlJVh4Fz pic.twitter.com/vZlCA5LjiM — Hubs (@HubsMFG) May 10, 2021

📣 You still have the chance to win the prizes totalling €250,000 to scale up your deep tech business! 🚀 …but not for long, hurry up! ⏱ The #EITDigitalChallenge applications close at 23:59 CEST today: https://t.co/apvTCsUKWW https://t.co/E96qwFLI9n — Tech.eu (@tech_eu) May 10, 2021

Proptech Lab, a community of innovators in the real estate value chain, has announced the second edition of its Relevation conference to take place on June 23—24. The online event is expected to double in size from the 2020.https://t.co/FtWbrXYldU pic.twitter.com/picjrBRub7 — David Persons, MCR, MSOL (@davidpersons10) May 10, 2021

Tell us what you think about this daily roundup and how we can improve it!

And follow us on Twitter of course.