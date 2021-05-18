Today in European Tech: WalkMe files for a Nasdaq IPO, Back Market scores $335 million, Copper nabs $50 million, and much more – Tech.eu

LATEST

Deals

Israeli digital adoption SaaS company WalkMe has filed a prospectus with the US SEC for an IPO on Nasdaq.

Parisian refurbished electronics marketplace Back Market has raised $335 million in a Series D round led by General Atlantic. The round also saw participation from Generation Investment Management, as well as existing investors Goldman Sachs Growth Equity, Aglaé Ventures, Eurazeo and daphni.

London-based digital asset infrastructure provider Copper has raised $50 million in a Series B round co-led by Dawn Capital and Target Global.

Stockholm’s open banking platform Tink has acquired Munich-based FinTecSystems. With the purchase, Tink will make large inroads into the DACH region, while FinTecSystems’ leading market position will only be strengthened.

Parisian retail collaboration and supplier experience management platform Alkemic has been acquired by Boston-based commerce experience management platform Salsify.

We also tracked a large number of (other) European tech funding rounds and M&A transactions, all of which we are putting in a handy list for you on Friday afternoon in our weekly roundup newsletter (note: the full list is for paying customers only). Also check out our European tech news section for ongoing coverage.

Worth Reading/Knowing

Germany’s anti-trust watchdog is investigating whether Amazon has exploited its market dominance.

– The Council of the EU is questioning Washington’s demands on countries to roll back national “unilateral” tech taxes once a global levy on multinational companies is agreed on, according to a document obtained by POLITICO.

– The European Central Bank will decide this summer whether to continue its plans for digitalizing the euro. With bankers pushing back, the major advantage of a digital euro has gained little attention, writes Igor Pejic.

– Over in London, as of June 7, Amsterdam-based Dott, US-based Lime, and Berlin-based TIER have been selected as participants in a year-long trial of an e-scooter rental programme.

– Stockholm’s early-stage venture capital firm Creandum has announced two new appointments; (soon to be former) Chief Strategy Officer at Kry Sabina Wizander to the role of Partner, and former Senior Manager at Uber, Angel Investor, and (soon to be former) Chief Operating Officer at Elder’s Gemma Bloemen to the role of Principal.

Today’s Top Tweets

