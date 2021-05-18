Today in European Tech: WalkMe files for a Nasdaq IPO, Back Market scores $335 million, Copper nabs $50 million, and much more – Tech.eu

Hello!

Here’s what happened today in European Tech.

Deals

– Israeli digital adoption SaaS company WalkMe has filed a prospectus with the US SEC for an IPO on Nasdaq.

– Parisian refurbished electronics marketplace Back Market has raised $335 million in a Series D round led by General Atlantic. The round also saw participation from Generation Investment Management, as well as existing investors Goldman Sachs Growth Equity, Aglaé Ventures, Eurazeo and daphni.

– London-based digital asset infrastructure provider Copper has raised $50 million in a Series B round co-led by Dawn Capital and Target Global.

– Stockholm’s open banking platform Tink has acquired Munich-based FinTecSystems. With the purchase, Tink will make large inroads into the DACH region, while FinTecSystems’ leading market position will only be strengthened.

– Parisian retail collaboration and supplier experience management platform Alkemic has been acquired by Boston-based commerce experience management platform Salsify.

– We also tracked a large number of (other) European tech funding rounds and M&A transactions, all of which we are putting in a handy list for you on Friday afternoon in our weekly roundup newsletter (note: the full list is for paying customers only). Also check out our European tech news section for ongoing coverage.

Worth Reading/Knowing

– Germany’s anti-trust watchdog is investigating whether Amazon has exploited its market dominance.

– The Council of the EU is questioning Washington’s demands on countries to roll back national “unilateral” tech taxes once a global levy on multinational companies is agreed on, according to a document obtained by POLITICO.

– The European Central Bank will decide this summer whether to continue its plans for digitalizing the euro. With bankers pushing back, the major advantage of a digital euro has gained little attention, writes Igor Pejic.

– Over in London, as of June 7, Amsterdam-based Dott, US-based Lime, and Berlin-based TIER have been selected as participants in a year-long trial of an e-scooter rental programme.

– Stockholm’s early-stage venture capital firm Creandum has announced two new appointments; (soon to be former) Chief Strategy Officer at Kry Sabina Wizander to the role of Partner, and former Senior Manager at Uber, Angel Investor, and (soon to be former) Chief Operating Officer at Elder’s Gemma Bloemen to the role of Principal.

Today’s Top Tweets

Exclusive: ASOS, the online fashion retailer, is exploring bids for Cult Beauty and Feelunique, two online beauty platforms which have been put up for sale and are attracting interest from several suitors. Any bid from ASOS remains uncertain. https://t.co/ZkEKwTyCNV — Mark Kleinman (@MarkKleinmanSky) May 18, 2021

On April 28, we hosted another workshop session trying to answer that very simple question: “How to get 🇪🇺 startups and well-established companies to work together more, and in deeper collaboration?” #ScaleUpEurope — #ScaleUpEurope (@ScaleUpEuropeEN) May 18, 2021

The EIT Digital Challenge 2021 has hit a new record: 409 companies from 33 countries applied to the 8th edition of Europe’s flagship deep tech competition in digital🚀View the infographic 👇 https://t.co/1CzQfAsUhu #scaleup #EITCommunity #RIS #deeptech pic.twitter.com/vvZy10UJV9 — EIT Digital (@EIT_Digital) May 17, 2021

“If Europe were to incorporate a circular economy, we could halve carbon emissions by 2030” Berlin founder @alinabassi1 talks to @MB_Community 👉🏽 https://t.co/OkOOcZd884 #BerlinStartups pic.twitter.com/FEIn8i6WwE — Silicon Allee (@siliconallee) May 18, 2021

🎙 “We’re trying to rebuild the world” 🎙 Listen to our recent Podcast Hangout with @LubomilaJ

of @PlanAearth 👇https://t.co/5Ve3x0bvSh — Tech.eu (@tech_eu) May 18, 2021

Inbox: Square has launched its full services in Ireland, its first EU market. — Jonathan Keane (@J_K9) May 18, 2021

As of today, customers in Germany can book e-scooters from @BoltApp. The company, based in Estonia, is making its e-scooter fleet available to users in Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, Cologne, Frankfurt, Nuremberg, Stuttgart, Potsdam and Fürth “with immediate effect”. — Tech.eu (@tech_eu) May 18, 2021

CNIL chief Marie-Laure Denis:

▶️Irish privacy regulator should wrap up quickly Big Tech complaints filed 3 years ago

▶️Too early to consider changing one-stop-shop mechanism

▶️Schrems II ruling is an opportunity to “think wisely” about data localizationhttps://t.co/pOZW9Rb9ym — Laura Kayali (@LauKaya) May 18, 2021

2021 UK & Ireland Private Capital Breakdown | PitchBook https://t.co/1GOqviNmR3 via @PitchBookNews — Stone Mountain Capital 🇬🇧 (@stonemountainuk) May 18, 2021

Amazing to see the growth of woman in VC .. finally! Great article by my friend ⁦@sensorpunk⁩

Stockholm’s Creandum appoints ex-Kry Sabina Wizander as Partner and ex-Uber Gemma Bloemen as Principle

⁦@tech_eu⁩ https://t.co/sf6PCMPsjD — Raph Crouan (@raphcrouan) May 18, 2021

Russia’s central district adopts smart vehicle tracing system to “improve road safety and retrieve stolen cars” https://t.co/otRsYwkPHt — East-West Digital (@EWDN_Russia) May 18, 2021

📣 ⚠️ATTENTION⚠️ Open call by @SHOP4CF to support companies in the #automation of their #manufacturing processes! Apply now, and be one of the six projects to enter the programme and receive €100,000 in equity-free #funding! 👉 https://t.co/bNB67gH0Dm pic.twitter.com/6AI1ZdPabP — Tech.eu (@tech_eu) May 18, 2021

