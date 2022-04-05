Today is Kurt Cobain’s 28th death anniversary.

It was on April 5, 1994 that Kurt Cobain, the leader of Nirvana and the most referent of the grunge movement, ended his life. He committed suicide with a shotgun at his home in Seattle, United States.

He was 27 years old and joined the fateful “27 Club”, which refers to the ages of Robert Johnson, Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison and Amy Winehouse at their respective deaths.

“It’s better to burn out than to go out slowly,” wrote the musician, who chose this phrase from Neil Young’s “Hey, Hey, My, My” song to close the farewell letter that an electrician sent to his The body found beside, April 8, three days after his death.

The musician lost the war against the severe depression he was suffering from and, if we add…