Today is Palm Sunday: What is Celebrated?

The olive branch is a symbol of peace that predates Christianity and was a precious commodity in ancient Rome and Greece, where it was the top prize at the Olympic Games. It also appears prominently in the Bible, as it appears in the biblical book of Genesis, when after the flood Noah sent a dove to seek dry land and knew when the bird would return with an olive leaf. He can take off his ark. beak

when is palm sunday

To know when Palm Sunday is, you need to know when Holy Week falls each year, something that always happens in March or April. The exact date is variable, as it depends on the lunar calendar. In this sense, Palm Sunday is the day that marks the end of Lent and the beginning of Passion Week …