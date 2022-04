Today marks the 27th anniversary of the death of iconic singer Selena Quintanilla

March 31, 2022 at 11:50 amUpdated 12 hours ago By: News 12 Employees

It has been 27 years since Mexican-American icon Selena Quintanilla was killed.

The singer rocked the world with her Tejano music with hits like “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” dominating the Billboard Latin music rankings.

Selena was shot by the president of her fan club at the age of just 23.

His family says a new album will be released this year featuring his digitally modified voice.