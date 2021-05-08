Today! MTV Splitsvilla Season 13/X3 Latest Episode 8th May 2021 Dasee Toh Fasee Task

One of the most anticipating and brilliant television reality show is on the way to entertain all the people across the country. The fresh episode of MTV Splitsvilla X3 is all set to make the evening very entertaining. The reality show spreading amusement across the country and millions of people waiting to watch the complete episode of the show. Apart from this, it is also extremely superb because the makers give tasks to the contestants that make the reality show more interesting and fantastic. The fan following of the show is very high and almost all the youngsters like to watch Splitsvilla get some enthrallment in weekends.

If we talk about the upcoming episode of MTV Splitsvilla X3, it will be going to increase the people’s attention towards the show. The hosts of the show Ranvijay and Sunny Leone are ready to give another task to the contestants. The name of the task is Dasee To Fasee. If we talk about the task, it will be going to make the entire scenario extremely fantastic. In the task, 4 boys on the stage will play the task and they will get various bites of love from the girls in the villa. The boy will also get a prop which is a colored Naagin prop.

In the task, they have to carry girls on their shoulders Washing shoes, Putting Makeup, Nail paint, and will do many outstanding things. Now, it is cleared that the reality show will be going to hit the small screen and giving lots of memorable moments to all the people. Apart from this, the contestant who will get the most love bites will also get some advantages in the next stage. It is also confirmed that MTV Splitsvilla X3 will be going to make your mood very fantastic. All the contestants are exceedingly interesting and talented who perfect to impress the audience.

The reality show will be going to increase the controversies across social media and youngsters are eager to watch the upcoming episodes of the show. As all of us know that the last silver opportunity task won by Nikita Bhumidipati and Aditi Rajput. Now, the most prominent and brilliant reality show will be going to heat up the entire environment and ready to show the perfect pack of entertainment. MTV Splitsvilla X3 will be going to air on MTV India at 7 PM. So, if you want to watch the awesome reality show then you need to visit the channel at 7 PM.