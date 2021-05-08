ENTERTAINMENT

Today! MTV Splitsvilla Season 13/X3 Latest Episode 8th May 2021 Dasee Toh Fasee Task

MTV Splitsvilla Season 13

One of the most anticipating and brilliant television reality show is on the way to entertain all the people across the country. The fresh episode of MTV Splitsvilla X3 is all set to make the evening very entertaining. The reality show spreading amusement across the country and millions of people waiting to watch the complete episode of the show. Apart from this, it is also extremely superb because the makers give tasks to the contestants that make the reality show more interesting and fantastic. The fan following of the show is very high and almost all the youngsters like to watch Splitsvilla get some enthrallment in weekends.

If we talk about the upcoming episode of MTV Splitsvilla X3, it will be going to increase the people’s attention towards the show. The hosts of the show Ranvijay and Sunny Leone are ready to give another task to the contestants. The name of the task is Dasee To Fasee. If we talk about the task, it will be going to make the entire scenario extremely fantastic. In the task, 4 boys on the stage will play the task and they will get various bites of love from the girls in the villa. The boy will also get a prop which is a colored Naagin prop.

In the task, they have to carry girls on their shoulders Washing shoes, Putting Makeup, Nail paint, and will do many outstanding things. Now, it is cleared that the reality show will be going to hit the small screen and giving lots of memorable moments to all the people. Apart from this, the contestant who will get the most love bites will also get some advantages in the next stage. It is also confirmed that MTV Splitsvilla X3 will be going to make your mood very fantastic. All the contestants are exceedingly interesting and talented who perfect to impress the audience.

The reality show will be going to increase the controversies across social media and youngsters are eager to watch the upcoming episodes of the show. As all of us know that the last silver opportunity task won by Nikita Bhumidipati and Aditi Rajput. Now, the most prominent and brilliant reality show will be going to heat up the entire environment and ready to show the perfect pack of entertainment. MTV Splitsvilla X3 will be going to air on MTV India at 7 PM. So, if you want to watch the awesome reality show then you need to visit the channel at 7 PM.

Related Items:

Most Popular

64
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
16
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top