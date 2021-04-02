Today on Good Friday, give your friends and family something like this, the message of Lord Jesus Christ – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Good Friday is one of the most important days in Christianity. Christian people remember Jesus Christ on this day. This day is also called Good Friday, Holy Friday, Great Friday and Black Friday. This time Good Friday will be celebrated on 2 April ie today. It is believed that Jesus was crucified on this day. On this day people of Christianity remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. Many people also fast on this day and only offer prayers in the church. It is believed that on this day people of Christianity fast in memory of Lord Jesus and after fasting they make sweet bread and eat it. On this day people send loving messages to each other on Good Friday. If you also want to send messages to your friends and relatives on this day, then read the message of Lord Jesus Christ here.

1. The day our mind remembers the divine and

Will start taking interest in them,

From that day on, our troubles will bind us interested in…

2. There may or may not be much relationship in life,

But in whatever relationship

Love and being with each other is very important…

May the undeserved kindness of the Lord Jesus Christ be with you…

3. We are the dust of the feet of the Lord Jesus,

For God, dear flowers, we are

Save these flowers and decorate the gardens,

Our sins are adopted by the Lord Jesus…

And man is taught the lesson of godliness…

Today is the holy day of Good Friday…

Happy Good Friday…

4. Giving a little smile is the day of Good Friday

Forget Shikwe from the heart, Good Friday is the day

Praying sincerely

Pray pray pray friday

good Friday

5. Pray that God is on you

Your love, kindness and blessings

Will always keep

good Friday