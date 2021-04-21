Today Shiva Vows To Find Sidhi

LATEST

Within the newest episode of Bawra Dil, we’re going to watch that Mangala humiliates Malini asks her to get out from right here. She says if you’re pondering you possibly can scare me like this then you’re in a misunderstanding. She says I ain’t scare from these youngsters of goon. Malini says that Shiva kidnapped her daughter. She says asks them the place he captivates her daughter. Mangala says that why did Shiva kidnap your daughter. Mangala additional says that she would possibly elope with somebody. However Malini stops her from saying ailing about her daughter.

Simply then Yashwant comes there and one of many girls says tells Mangala that the error is yours as Malini is worried as her daughter bought kidnapped and he or she hasn’t any clue the place has she gone. The key factor is that Sidhi resides in your own home. Yashwant informs Malini that they bend over backwards to be able to discover Sidhi. Malini says that I received’t rely on you anymore and I can discover my daughter alone. Malini disappointingly leaves from there. Malini goes dwelling and will get unhappy taking a look at Sidhi’s picture.

Later, Shiva involves Malini home, she comes out and sees that Shiva is standing outdoors her home. Malini tells Sagar that she is going to discover Sidhi anyhow, Sagar tries to deal with the issues however Maloni warns Shiva, she says that she remains to be listening to Sidhi’s voice on this home. Malini burst out of tears and Shiva tries to console her. Later Shiva assured Malini that he’ll discover Sidhi for you fairly quickly.

He promised Malini that if he’ll get fail to carry Sidhi he received’t return right here ever once more. He takes blessings from Malini and leaves from there. Whereas Shiva is sitting alone in his lounge and pondering from the place to start out discovering Sidhu. He hears some noise and goes after them. He observed an adumbration for a lady. He follows the shadow but it surely seems as Jhanvi. Shiva asks what are doing right here presently.

She says that she comes right here to apologise to him for what he did within the morning. Shiva says that it’s okay now higher depart to your dwelling as this isn’t the right time. Simply then Yashwant comes there and stunned to see Janhvi. She says that she is passing from right here stops seeing Shiva after which leaves from there. Yashwant offers a suspected look to Shiva. The episode ends, get Bawra Dil written episode replace right here at Social Telecast.

