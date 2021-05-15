Today Sukhwinder Singh Grace The Show







The most famous Indian singing reality show Indian Idol season 12 has back with some more crazy and soulful performances to make your weekend more melodious. As you all know that the show is moving further to finals and all the participants are bent on trying to make the competition tougher so that they can grip their position in the show to get the winner title. Tonight’s episode will be more special because the show has completed its 50 episodes as of now and hence the makers have brought the golden jubilee special episode.

All the performances will take you to another world of melody, and some moments will melt your heart. As you all must be in the swim that in the show usually, some legendary celebs come to grace the show and to praise all the contestants and their presence makes the episode more enjoyable as all the participants try to make them slew with their voice.

This time you all are going to watch one of the finest singers in the Bollywood music industry the man with a sparkling voice Sukhwinder Singh. He will appreciate all the contestants’ performances with his blessing and compliments. All participants will make you feel over the moon with their electrifying performances. Tonight’s episode starts with Pavandeep and Ashish gives a warm welcome to Sukhwinder Singh.

They sing Chinamma Chinamma both of them set the stage on fire and the evening starts with their performance. You all must be in the swim that recently we all have celebrated Eid and hence the makers of the show have decided to celebrate Eid on the show tonight, and Idol Danish will kick start the Eid special and also the golden jubilee special by singing Shaan-e-Karam and everyone gets slew with his soulful performance.

He also says that he wants to pray not only for India but for the world because the situations we all are going through are not easy. The other thing that is going to hit you all heart is, Aditya Narayan, asks Pawandeep about the most special and favourite moment of him that he felt in the entire journey till now.

Pawandeep tells him that once the show had a theme of LP concert and on that, he was a member of the band where he enjoyed a lot. He further says that if I wasn’t a singer, so I would have a Dholak or Tabla player because before learning singing I used to play instruments. Pawandeep says that he is a big fan of Girish and I follow his every single step that he does. Everyone gets so happy, Anu Malik appreciates Girish.

Pawandeep says that he is my guru when it comes to playing Dholak and tabla. Girish gets happy and he says that today I’m so happy that I’m having a big fan of myself and he gifts his Dholak to Pawandeep and blesses him for his carrier. Girish also says that he loves to play the Dholak whenever Pawandeep invites him to his live show. Stay tuned to get more updates on the show.