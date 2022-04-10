Today the Church Celebrates Palm Sunday, Beginning of Holy Week :: El Littoral – News – Santa Fe – Argentina

The Christian Church today celebrates Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week

Holy Week has arrived in Spain after two years of restrictions due to the Corona virus. Palm Sunday is the first holiday of Holy Week, as well as the day when Lent ends, which begins on Ash Wednesday in February.

Palm Sunday commemorates what is described in the Gospels, the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, triumphantly acclaimed as the Messiah by a crowd. Jesus was riding a donkey and his followers welcomed him and said, “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!”.

There are two important moments of the Eucharist of this day. On one side procession on olive groves and palm paths and on the other side readings…