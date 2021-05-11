Today’s (ANNS) Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Written Episode May 11th 2021: Shobit Executes His Plans







The upcoming episode of Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha begins where Rajvi gets angry and says that if Drash does not want to become a CEO, so there is no need to think more it’s his decision. At the same time, she is upset as well and mentions that she has fed up thinking about everyone’s choice. Meanwhile, Nandini comes to her and says that she should sit first then says whatever she wants to say. Spontaneously she says to Rajvi that what is the need that she had to come in the kitchen, she expresses her care towards Rajvi and says that doctor said that she needs to take a rest without taking stress.

Then Rajvi tries to make her understand to take an expensive bag for a honeymoon so that, she can put the impression. But Nandini refuses to take it by mentioning that she will put an impression on herself, she does not need this. But spontaneously Rajvi says that why they cancelled their honeymoon, meanwhile Nandini mentions that might be Darsh would inform her of his work. Then Rajvi says once she should inform her of that, Nandini consoles her that there is no need to think more.

After that, Rajvi smiles and Nandini thinks that she will not inform her about Darsh’s behaviour unless he will tell her the reason behind this. Nandini says that she has managed this company quite well and Rajvi mentions that it’s all about Darsh. Because he knows how to deal with Shareholders, and they have to accept Darsh as a CEO. Then Rakla massages Grandfather’s neck and he gives him a compliment that he has magic in his hands. Namrata passes Darogatory remark for Rakla and Grandfather rebukes her.

Then Namrata says that it’s her idea to establish a new branch in Goa but Rajvi does not allow her because of incapability. He says that she can not lead the project because it’s not an easy job, Then Vipul says that Shobit has numerous outstanding thoughts regarding Goa’s branch. So once they should hear him, and he executes his plans and says that they should change the menu to make it attractive. But extempore Namrata interrupts him and says that if it will too expensive so they can not make changes.

Shobit seems that he made this plan before making his wife head of the project, Namrata goes from there. Meanwhile, Vipul says that they will talk regarding this after a while, Rajvi says that she has thought many times regarding this. She decides to give some responsibilities to Nandini but she refuses to take it by saying that she is not capable of this. But Rajvi says that she has taken the decision and now no one will discuss this. So do not forget to watch it on Starplus at 06:00 pm and for more updates stay connected with us.