Today’s Anupamaa Written Episode Update 21st April 2021: Vanraj Leaves The House







Dolly goes to Nandini home the place Kavya is deciding her marriage ceremony apparel. Dolly tries to make Kavya perceive to withdraw your determination as you gained’t be proud of this determination. However even after numerous phrases Kavaya didn’t perceive a single one and begins misbehaving with Dolly. She pushes her again, however in between Nandini calls Anupama and tells her every little thing. Anupama promptly leaves for Nandini’s home when Kavya is about to lift her hand on Dolly. However, Anupama holds Kavya’s hand.

Dolly continues saying that she gained’t get something on this relationship as an alternative of ache and sorrow. She additional says that Vanraj solely loves Anupama and in addition appears into his eyes. Kavya once more pushes her however Anupama holds her once more, However Dolly says that deliberately or unintentionally Kavya all the time harm her household. Kavya yells at Dolly and asks her to get out of this home. In the meantime, Anupama comes and asks Kavya to thoughts her behaviour however Kavya counters Anupama to not intervene between members of the family as you aren’t anymore.

Dolly asks if she misplaced her senses or what, Dolly says that she involved Anupama as her Bhabhi and nobody else. Kavya says that it’s important to settle for me as your Bhabhi once I get married to Vanraj and once more asks her to exit. Anupma will get fumes and says that Kavya is crossing her restrict and she or he knew the best way to train behave with anybody. She says that she continues to be Dolly’s sister in legislation for an additional 48 hours and should you misbehave along with her once more I’ll slap you in your own home.

Kavya fumes and Anupama leaves together with Dolly. After Nandini says to Kavya that Vanraj should change his determination seeing this behaviour of yours. Kavya once more shouts that anybody comes into her home and taunts her first Baa and now this Dolly. Nandini says that should you feeling insulted in Baa’s taunt you’ll have to bear it after marriage TMT.

Nandini asks if she is just getting Vanraj, Kavya once more shouts shut up and says that solely Vanraj understands her. However even he hasn't known as her. Kavya thinks that Vanraj is avoiding her due to her household however she is going to take revenge for each single factor after marriage and throw everybody out of this home.